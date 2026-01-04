New Shelter Island Clothing Swap announced

(Courtesy photo)

The first Clothing Swap of 2026 will be held on Saturday, Jan. 10 at 25 Smith Street, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.

Donations of clothing for men, women and children may be dropped off any time at the school or brought the same day to the Swap. Islanders who spent the holidays cleaning out closets can bring their gently used items to pass along to others. Volunteers are always welcome.

The Swap that was scheduled for the weekend after Christmas was canceled when the Island was hit with 7 inches of snow.