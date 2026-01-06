Messiah Community Sing returns on Sunday

The Community Chorus will perform choruses from the Messiah on Jan. 11. (Credit: Beverlea Walz)

All are invited to join their voices in song with the Shelter Island Community Chorus for the 8th Annual Jack Monaghan Memorial Messiah Sing this Sunday, Jan. 11, at 3 p.m., or enjoy the concert from the pews of the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church.

Organizer Peter Vielbig distributed materials to Chorus members this past week, listing soloists as well as numbers to be performed, with Conductor Suzanne Nicoletti and Accompanist Dan Koontz. Soloists will include Sara Mundy, Ann Barzola, Stuart Whalen, and Lucinda and Tom Hemmick.

The choruses from George Frideric Handel’s “Messiah” will be drawn from the Schirmer edition, as the group has performed in this January tradition over the years.

The audience will be invited to a post-concert reception in the church’s Fellowship Hall. There is no charge to attend, but donations are welcome.

While encouraging all Chorus members as well as the public to attend, Mr. Vielbig cautions that, in this challenging cold- and flu-season, wisdom will dictate staying home if anyone is experiencing symptoms that are best not shared. Also, with respect to recent weather events on the Island, the event will take place weather-permitting and notice will be given if it needs to be canceled or postponed.