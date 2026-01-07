Councilwoman Hanley begins her term with questions and requests

Councilwoman Liz Hanley, the newest member of the Shelter Island Town Board, being sworn into office on Monday, Jan. 5 by Town Justice Mary-Faith Westervelt. (Courtesy photo)

The Town Board’s reorganization meeting on Monday, Jan. 5 started with Justice Mary-Faith Westervelt swearing in the five officials elected in November.

Congratulations all around went to Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams, Councilwomen Meg Larsen and Liz Hanley, Town Clerk Shelby Mundy and Highway Superintendent Ken Lewis Jr.

But Ms. Hanley changed the mood a few times, raising questions on issues during what usually is a routine list of resolutions.

She asked to delay a resolution for a week before voting to appoint former Town Clerk Amber Wilson as secretary to Mr. Lewis. Ms. Wilson was defeated by Ms. Mundy in November. Ms. Hanley said she had questions for the Town Board’s labor counsel and Councilman Albert Dickson supported her request.

Councilman Benjamin Dyett said he had questions that were answered and was ready to vote. He was joined by Ms. Brach-Williams and Ms. Larsen in voting in favor of the appointment while Ms. Hanley and Mr. Dickson abstained.

When Mr. Lewis became Highway Superintendent, he opted for his own secretary. Debra Speeches had been a longtime secretary to previous Highway Superintendent Brian Sherman, who opted not to seek re-election.

Mr. Lewis then appointed Catherine Ryan to the job, which is not Civil Service protected.

In response to Ms. Hanley’s request to hold off the vote on Ms. Wilson’s appointment, Ms. Brach-Williams said the new Town Board member would have a chance to discuss her concerns with labor counsel in the executive session following Tuesday’s Town Board work session.

A second issue arose for Ms. Hanley, who was chairwoman of the Community Housing Board (CHB) prior to securing election to the Town Board. She had hoped to be named liaison to the CHB, but Ms. Larsen and Mr. Dyett will fill those roles. Noting the number of issues in process but not completed with contracts and financing affecting affordable housing, Ms. Hanley said continuity was important.

Ms. Brach-Williams compared the decision to last January’s appointment of Town Board liaisons that excluded former councilman Gordon Gooding from becoming Town Board liaison to the Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board, which he had chaired prior to his election.

Letting a committee find its footing on its own is necessary, Ms. Brach-Williams said.

“I think this is a mistake,” Ms. Hanley responded, noting a lot of context could be lost with so much work to be completed. She added that she hopes to see a groundbreaking on affordable housing this spring.

But her colleagues held to the past process of selecting liaisons.

If Ms. Hanley could not move the Town Board on those issues, she found herself in the majority with a request to revisit and update the Town’s investment policy. As is the case with the supervisor, Ms. Hanley brings a strong background in financial services.

When the meeting was opened to the public for comments and questions, Bert Waife said he hoped Ms. Hanley would embrace some new ideas and policies that would move the Town forward. Specifically, he encouraged a look at B1 areas that could be opened to a wider scope of businesses not currently allowed that would benefit Islanders.

“I’m very excited about this year,” Ms. Brach-Williams told her colleagues. “We’re going to work together,” she said.