Island, Greenport vigils for Minnesota woman killed by ICE officer

Islanders gathered around the flagpole in front of the Community Center on Friday evening, Jan. 9, in a vigil in support of Renee Nicole Good and those affected by ICE actions. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

East End vigils for Renee Nicole Good, the woman shot dead by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent in Minneapolis on Jan. 7, were held on Friday, January 9. They were held throughout the North and South Forks.

While vigils were being planned by the larger East End towns, Islander Vicki Shields noted that nothing was being planned for the Island. She contacted Presbyterian Church Pastor Stephen Adkison and together they quickly got the word out though social media and calling and texting friends about an Island gathering of remembrance.

The gathering of Islanders in a vigil Friday evening. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

At 7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 9, about 30 Islanders stood under the American flag at the Community Center for a silent vigil to honor Ms. Good. Ms. Shields gave out candles giving a radiating glow within the circle of participants. After a period of silence, she read a statement from Becca Good, Renee’s wife. Part of the statement said, “She literally sparkled. I mean she had sparkles coming out of her pores. All the time.” She spoke of Ms. Good’s “conviction that every person — regardless of where you come from or what you look like — deserves compassion and kindness.”

On Saturday, Ms. Shields told the Reporter she felt it was important that there should be a time and place for Islanders “to come together to support each other and know they’re not alone in their feelings about the violence that ICE has, and is, perpetuating.”

She also noted that it was important to join together in protest, that the “administration is not being held accountable.” She added that the Island vigil “was not just about Renee Nicole Good, but all victims of ICE.”

In Greenport, the vigil began at 6 p.m. Mayor Kevin Steussi expressed his gratitude to the approximately 200 participants. He spoke of the diversity of Greenport and thanked the citizens of the town for their caring and support of their immigrant neighbors in the face of ICE raids.

Kathryn Casey Quigley, of the Southold Democratic Committee, spoke of the heartbreaking events and urged the participants to counter these actions with strength and love. She read the list of names of the 32 people who have died in ICE custody in 2025.

Ms. Quigley asked the participants to become involved with OLA (Organizacion Latina Americana), a nonprofit Latino-focused advocacy group. OLA has been instrumental in documenting and assisting those affected by ICE raids in Eastern Long Island.