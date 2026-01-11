Shelter Island blood drive set for Jan. 15

(Courtesy illustration)

It’s a full-blown emergency, according to the New York Blood Center. The center declared the emergency after looking at a serious decline in blood donations.

It’s National Blood Donor Month and on Shelter Island it’s time for the winter blood drive. The need for blood is vital for patients with various illnesses as well as those injured in traffic and other types of accidents.

The winter drive on the Island is slated for Thursday, Jan. 15, between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Community Center.

Appointments are strongly preferred and can be arranged by calling 800-933-2566.

Anyone with health concerns or who has questions about their ability to donate blood can speak with Jennifer Pisano at the New York Blood Center at 516-310-2382.

Donors must be at least 17 years old, or may donate with a consent form signed by a parent or guardian. Anyone 76 or older who wishes to donate will need a letter from a doctor certifying they are able to contribute blood.

Donors are advised to hydrate and eat well on the day of the appointment and not contribute if they are not feeling well that day.