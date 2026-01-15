Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: Jan. 15, 2026

The Island’s weekly calendar.

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday, 8:30 Saturdays. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Food Pantry: Tuesday 4-6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Presbyterian Church (East parking lot door). Open to all in need, shelf stable items, produce, bread, personal care items.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m., Community Center*

*Classes at Community Center $10 each.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting w. Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

SATURDAY, JANUARY 17

Story Time, (for children ages 2-5) 10:30 a.m. Reading new books and old favorites at the library.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 20

BenAnna Band, (for children ages 0-4) 10 a.m. Fun musical performance for tots at the Community Center.

ADULT/FAMILY PROGRAMS

FRIDAY, JANUARY 16

Did You Say Uzbekistan?, 4 p.m. Hear from artist Roz Dimon about her recent travels where she exhibited her work. At St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, presented by the Library.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 20

Library Book Club, 4 – 5 p.m. At the History Museum. “Destiny of the Republic” by Candice Millard.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 23

Talking the Bill of Rights, 6 p.m. Zoom. Episode 1. Terry Lucas and Mara Zonderman will discuss the Bill of Rights history, relevance and role in the founding of the country. Sign up at shelterislandpubliclibrary.org

TOWN MEETINGS

Green Options Committee, Thursday, Jan. 15, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Community Housing Board, Thursday, Jan. 15, 7 – 8 p.m.

Health & Wellness Committee, Friday, Jan. 16, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m.

Town Buildings Closed, Monday, Jan. 19, all day.

ZBA Work Session, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 7:30 – 8:30 p.m.

WQIAB, Thursday, Jan. 22, 6 – 7 p.m.