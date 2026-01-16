Organizers withdraw art center proposal for Cartwright Road site

Artist June Shatken seen here teaching a water color class at the Senior center, is part of a group seeking an arts center. (Credit: Charity Robey)

A group of Shelter Island artists has withdrawn a proposal to operate an arts center at a recently purchased Community Preservation Fund site at 7 South Cartwright Road.

The Shelter Island Arts Center (SIAC) group had proposed using a house on the site for artists to create their work, hold workshops and training sessions, as well as display works of art.

In December, artists June Shatken and Catherine Corry had outlined a proposal on behalf of the fledgling organization that they said would benefit the entire community, not just artists. The site had been purchased with Community Preservation Funds for $3.9 million, but became a target for critics arguing no site with an existing structure should have been considered for acquisition.

Nonetheless, several proposals in addition to an arts center were received by the CPF Advisory Board for use at the Cartwright Road property, and all were being vetted by CPF members who would make recommendations to the Town Board for how the site property might be used. Among the proposals, one group wanted to use the waterfront site for a kayak dock to launch to the small non-motorized crafts. Another suggested a public garden. Still another wanted to retain and improve a tennis court on the land.

No one was arguing that any one proposal would have sole use of the property.

When the artists spoke with CPF Advisory Board members, they thought their use would serve the wider community and could co-exist with any of the other potential uses.

But they ran into opposition, some of it even coming from other Island artists.

Critics argued such a center would create traffic and noise in a quiet neighborhood; toxic materials used for some art work would be damaging to the environment; and work on the house would be very extensive.

Ms. Shatken denied the accusations, insisting in a telephone interview this past weekend that a lot of misinformation was stated by the critics.

There was even an accusation that the CPF members had recommended the acquisition, planning its use as an arts center. CPF Chairman Twoey Brayson categorically denied there was any discussion of a plan that would favor any particular use of the property.

“Negativity was palpable,” Ms. Shatken said about the criticisms.

Where will the SIAC go from here?

“If not this,” she said, referring to the use of the site, “maybe something better.” All options are on the table, she said, as the SIAC explores other possibilities.