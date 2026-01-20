Analy’s Salon is moving on up — to the Heights

Analy Torres in her new salon space in the Heights. Ms. Torres is looking forward to opening for business by the beginning of February. (Courtesy photo)

A new beauty salon is taking up residence in the Heights.

Well, an established salon is moving house to 8 Grand Avenue would be a better way of saying it. Analy’s Salon, formerly off West Neck Road will be installed in a space across the street from Star’s Café.

Owner and manager Analy Torres has been operating for the past five years “on beautiful Shelter Island tucked behind The Eccentric Bagel,” she said. The Greenport native and resident was thrilled, she said, to be in an Island location with foot traffic and where her beauty shop will be noticed. All permits for the new place were in order last week, she added, and now, with a few plumbing details to work out, she plans to cut the ribbon on Analy’s in the Heights by Feb. 1.

Ms. Torres and her staff offer a full service beauty salon, she said, with hair cutting, coloring, highlights and manicures and pedicures. She currently has two employees but plans on adding more. Hiring people from Greenport will be easier now and less expensive, she said, since they can walk on the ferry and to the shop instead of having a longer commute that often would require a car.

A bright personality, Ms. Torres arrived in Greenport with her family from Mexico when she was just over 3-years-old. She was a “shampoo girl at 16,” she said. Struggling a bit academically at Greenport High School, she credits a wise guidance counselor who suggested she try cosmetology school.

“I passed with flying colors,” Ms. Torres said, “and found my life’s work and my passion.”

Her dedication to her profession is also fueled by her devotion to her son, Aiden, 6. “Aiden is the whole reason I opened my own salon, to support him,” she said. “He’s my driving force.”

Part of the fun of running a salon is spotting and keeping up with the inevitable changing trends of the beauty business. What’s hot at the moment? “Blowouts. Blowouts and more blowouts. Blown out and wavy, that’s what a lot of people want,” Ms. Torres said, adding “and pedicures. We do a lot of them and we do them really well.”

She has a loyal customer base, she noted, and she and the staff are happy working with people who are not as trendy as the times.

Coming soon, Analy’s Salon, 8 Grand Avenue, Shelter Island Heights. 631-749-4293