Funding likely for more water tests: Approval could be Feb. 2

Courtsey Photo

The Town Board is expected to approve a $25,000 allocation of Water Quality Improvement (WQI) Funds for a second round of water testing in the Center. The vote is set for Feb. 2.

Prior to that vote, Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams was slated to meet with counterparts from other East End towns to discuss changes in how money from the Water Quality Improvement Fund can be used and to consult with legal counsel if the funds resulting from a real estate transfer tax paid by most buyers of properties in each municipality can be used for tests.

Based on a Jan. 13 discussion of Town Board members, they expect that use of funds to be in line with new regulations.

The Town Board discussed an earlier presentation by WAC Chairman Andrew Chapman at their Jan. 13 work session. Mr. Chapman had told them money would provide tests in three key areas of the Center, with an array of emerging contaminants that is expected to be found. The earlier tests were for nitrates in well water; Mr. Chapman said the WAC has learned nitrates don’t travel alone.

The plan calls for Town Engineer Joe Finora to select 250 residences in three areas of the Center for testing. If any property owners he selects should opt not to participate, he would replace them with others he believes will render similar data.

The Suffolk County Department of Health Services Office of Water Services would handle the testing at $100 for each residence. Initially, the property owners would pay for the testing, but once the Town received notice the test had been completed, the homeowner would be reimbursed for the $100 cost.

While the discussion of authorizing the expenditure was unanimous, Councilman Benjamin Dyett said he has some reluctance because he believes the original testing produced no “huge benefit.” Nonetheless, based on Mr. Chapman’s presentation, he believes this testing would be “better run.”

Councilwoman Elizabeth Hanley said she was impressed with Mr. Chapman’s presentation and, as a Center resident, interested in the results.

Councilman Albert Dickson said more data than was gathered with the earlier testing is necessary. Deputy Supervisor Margaret Larsen agreed, saying that additional testing would be a good use of WQI money. Ms. Brach-Williams has steadily favored use of the WQI funding.