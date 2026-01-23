Shelter Island Town declares a winter storm state of emergency

Shelter Island Town Hall. (Reporter File Photo)

At 4:30 p.m. Friday, Supervisor Amber Brach Williams issued a Winter Storm State of Emergency and Travel Advisory.

From the supervisor’s office:

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for our area for Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026 from 8 a.m through Monday, Jan. 26, 2026 at 8 p.m

• WHAT … Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations between 8 to 14 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Snow may mix with or change to sleet in some areas.

• WHERE … Shelter Island, New York.

• IMPACTS … Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact travel throughout the day. Visibility may drop below 1⁄4 mile due to falling and blowing. The heaviest snow is likely to occur Sunday morning into early Sunday evening.

If you can, STAY HOME. If you go outside, use caution. If you MUST travel, give yourself plenty of time and REDUCE YOUR SPEED. Keep a flashlight, food, water and cellphone in your vehicle. In case of an emergency, dial 911 or call the Shelter Island Police Department at 631-749-0600.

A SNOW EMERGENCY WILL BE DECLARED IN SHELTER ISLAND TOWN, SUNDAY, JANUARY 25, 2026 AT 8 AM.

DO NOT PARK YOUR VEHICLES ON THE STREET.

ALL RESIDENTS ARE REQUIRED TO REMOVE THEIR VEHICLES FROM THE STREET TO INCREASE THE EFFECTIVENESS OF SNOWPLOWING OPERATIONS. CHAPTER 124-4 AUTHORIZES THE SHELTER ISLAND POLICE DEPARTMENT TO IMPOUND PARKED OR ABANDONED VEHICLES THAT AFFECT THE ROADWAYS DURING A SNOWSTORM.

Please do not shovel snow into the street. This only creates a hazard for your neighbors and other motorists.



If there is a fire hydrant by your home, please make sure it is visible and shoveled out.

Please make sure to check on your neighbors, especially the elderly and homebound. Don’t forget your pets. Make sure they are brought indoors or have shelter.

Notifications

To report or display power outages:

PSEG Long Island Mobile App: Download the App from https://www.psegliny.com/app to report outages and receive information on restoration times, crew locations and more.

PSEG Long Island’s Customer Service: Customers may call 1-800-490-0075 to report downed wires or power outages.

Outage Map: This can be found on our web site at https://outagemap.psegliny.com/ and displays outages in the service territory, as well as estimated restoration times.

MyAlerts Text Messaging: PSEG Long Island’s text message service can be used to report and receive status updates on an outage. This requires an account number for a one-time registration, so it’s best to register before an issue arises. To register, text REG to PSEGLI (773454) or visit the “My Account” section of the website at www.psegliny.com/account. Once registered, to report an outage, simply text OUT to PSEGLI (773454).

FOR WINTER SAFETY TIPS VISIT: FEMA http://www.ready.gov/winter-weather

National Weather Service http://www.nws.noaa.gov/om/winter/index.shtml

NYS Homeland Security http://www.dhses.ny.gov/oem/safety-info/winter/

American Red Cross http://www.redcross.org/news/article/Red-Cross-Winter-Weather-Safety-Tips