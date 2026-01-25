Shelter Island School and Library closed Monday

(Credit: Adam Bundy)

Shelter Island School Superintendent Brian Doelger notified the community at 9:30 a.m. Sunday that the school will be closed Monday because of the winter storm.

Mr. Doelger left voicemail messages and emailed: “Due to the winter storm and expected hazardous conditions, Shelter Island School will be closed tomorrow. Please take this time to stay warm, stay safe, and enjoy the day with family and loved ones if you can. Thank you, and have a safe and restful remainder of the weekend.”



Also, Shelter Island Library Directory Terry Lucas announced the library will be closed tomoorw.



