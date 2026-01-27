Shelter Island Library news, happenings and events

A rendering of the expanded Shelter Island Public Library.(Courtesy illustration)

Building News

The steel has arrived and despite the bitter cold, Renu Construction has been hard at it, so we can now see the bones of the Library’s addition taking place. Work continues non-stop on the existing building, as well, with installation of the plumbing and sprinkler systems; interior walls should go up soon. Through all this, the project continues to be on target and on budget. Stop by and take a look at the progress and, if you have questions about what’s going on, Library Director Terry Lucas will be happy to answer them.

Adult Happenings

January will end on a high note with a terrific panel discussion based on Islander Jake Williams’s nine-episode podcast, “Out of Print: The Unmaking of American News,” to be held on Zoom on Friday, Jan. 30 at 4 p.m. The series focuses on the importance of community newspapers, in particular, the Shelter Island Reporter and its near brush with death in the summer of 2024. Joining Mr. Williams will be Reporter Editor Ambrose Clancy, Community News Editor Susan Carey Dempsey, former reporter Sara Verwymeren and moderator Jo-Ann Robotti (also a former Reporter staffer). The podcast has been described as a “love letter to local news, and a reminder of what we lose when small-town newspapers disappear.” The series can be found on Spotify, NPR and Apple podcasts.

On to February, with a special shout-out to all mystery buffs and would-be writers. On Friday, Feb. 6 at 5 p.m. on Zoom, authors Marcia Rosen and Claudia Reiss will share their experiences writing within the murder mystery genre. They’ll discuss creating memorable characters, mixing fact and fiction, pitching and promoting to agents and much more.

If the constant dark, cold, windy and yes, snowy weather has gotten you down, you may have SAD, or Seasonal Affective Disorder. But help is at hand as the library has teamed up with the Shelter Island Health & Wellness Committee to offer a program entitled “Beating the Winter Blues & Seasonal Affective Disorder” on Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. This will be a Zoom event so you can stay at home, cozy and warm, a mug of hot chocolate at hand while you partake of it.

Please register for all Zoom programs on the library’s website.

Children/Young Adult Programs

Calling all toddlers! Get ready to rock because the BenAnna Band will be back at the Community Center on Tuesday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. Then, Hannah, the Therapy Dog will return for another installment of “Tails and Tales” for readers of all ages. Whether you’re an accomplished reader or just learning your ABC’s, join the fun on Wednesdays, Feb. 4 and 18, in the library trailer at 4:15 pm.

Finally, an afternoon of free roller skating will take place at the Greenport American Legion Hall during school vacation week on Thursday, Feb. 19 from 1-3 p.m. Permission slips are required; just see Jane in Youth Services for more information.

Collection Highlights

The shelves are brimming with new additions in the memoir, fiction and non-fiction genres. Turning 100, Dick VanDyke has written his not-to-be-missed memoir, “100 Rules for Living to 100.” Stefan Merrill Block recalls his coming-of-age story in “Home Schooled” and a true story of love, obsession and a shipwreck can be found in “Marriage at Sea” by Sophie Elmhirst, which was a New York Times bestseller.

The Patron Favorite for the month is “Typewriter Beach,” a novel by Meg White Clayton. Set in Carmel and Hollywood, California, this is the tale of the unlikely friendship between an Oscar-nominated screenwriter and a young actress hoping to become Alfred Hitchcock’s latest star. And perennial best-selling authors David Baldacci and James Patterson each have new page-turners entitled, “Nash Falls” and “Invincible Woman,” respectively.

An extremely helpful addition to the library of online resources is “Auto Repair Source,” a database of do-it-yourself repair and maintenance information for thousands of domestic and foreign vehicles. No questionable online mechanics here: content is provided by MOTOR Information Systems. To access to this site and many, many more, simply go to the top of the home page on the Library’s website and click on “Online Resources.”

This is a small sampling of what’s going on at your library. Check out the website (shelterislandpubliclibrary.org) or stop by the trailer to learn what’s going on and what new items are on hand.

See you @the library!