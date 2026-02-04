Shelter Island boys basketball team in final home game of the season

Ryan Sanwald going up strong in traffic against Smithtown-Christian at home on Tuesday, Feb. 3. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Smithtown Christian is one of the top Class D boys basketball teams in League VII. Sporting a 10-6 record, they are headed to the playoffs. When Shelter Island visited them in January, the score was a lopsided 64-37 win for the Knights. However, the Islanders have shown excellent growth since then.

One of the focuses on Tuesday, Feb. 3 was for the Islanders to score more and hold the Knights to less than last time. That goal was achieved in an exciting, physical contest. While the visitors got the win 63-56, the increased intensity of Islander play and complete team effort was apparent.

The evening began with a recognition of the seniors by their coaches and teammates.

Seniors honored by teammates coaches and fans. From left, Scorekeepers Lauren Gibbs and Lexi Jernick; Cheerleaders Mae Brigham and Rosie Hanley; Varsity Boys Basketball players Daniel Hernandez, Sebi Martinez and Harry Clark. (Courtesy photo)

The cheer squad, headed by Coach Pitch, acknowledged Elsie Mae Brigham and Rosie Hanley for their outstanding leadership and commitment to spirit raising and cheerleading. Stats recorder Lauren Gibbs and scorekeeper Lexi Jernick, who normally work anonymously at the scoring table, were each presented with flowers. Coach Michael (Zack) Mundy honored (and gently roasted) players Sebi Martin Madjis, Daniel Hernandez and Harry Clark. In a tight-knit community like Shelter Island, the knowing chuckles from the stands were great to hear.

Ryan Sanwald, left, and Evan Weslek showing teamwork and joy at the Senior Sendoff. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Smithtown Christian jumped out to a 9-0 lead before the Islanders settled in. The Knights are quick and tenacious, and their swarming defense on top scorer Evan Weslek took some adjustment. Once Weslek and Ryan Sanwald broke the scoring drought and the home team ramped up their rebounding, the energy shifted.

Ari Waife grabbed a rebound and got a putback at the buzzer to give the Islanders a 14-12 lead at the end of the first quarter, with 6 of those points scored in the last 30 seconds.

The second quarter started with the Knights quickly regaining the lead before Kaden Gibbs, with a terrific follow to a Sanwald shot, grabbed one of his 9 rebounds of the game and put it back to tie things up 16-16. The chippy game started showing up in fouls. Sanwald and Harry Clark quickly racked up 3 fouls each, so Daniel Hernandez and Lucas Reiter brought their quick-footed defensive efforts to the floor. The Knights got out to a 21-16 lead before back-to-back nothing-but-net threes by Weslek and Sanwald helped regain the lead. Hernandez, off a nice assist by Gibbs, added 2 points to boost the Islanders to a 24-21 cushion at the half.

With the smell of popcorn wafting into the gym, the cheer team did a short dance interlude and led the crowd in the favorite “We Don’t Need No Music” cheer. Teammates Liam Sobejana and Jackson Rohrer urged on the team as they retook the court for the second half.

The Islanders started hot, opening up an 8-point lead, but the visitors buckled down, surging for 13 points before a time-out and team declaration of “hard work” reset the tone. Despite the effort, some poor passes and the Knights’ pressing led to shortened fuses as the visitors totaled 28 points in the third stanza, ending with a 49-38 lead.

The final quarter opened with Weslek feeding Lucas Reiter a nice pass, and Reiter driving to the basket for 2. The Islanders maintained their effort, but the Knights got out to a 13-point lead before Clark restarted the Islander offense on a Gibbs assist. At the three-minute mark, Nate Sanwald, who had been working hard all game to get free looks at the basket, electrified the crowd with a 3-pointer. Sanwald went on a roll from there, scoring a total of 8 points, including another terrific buzzer-beating 3.

The final score was 63-56, with the visitors winning the game, but the Islanders winning the respect of the Knights and the appreciative fans.

Following the game, Rohrer, the team’s point guard (and usual sportswriter), who is out with a season-ending injury, noted that the Islanders’ shifting of defensive schemes helped contain the Knights. He singled out Reiter, R. Sanwald and N. Sanwald for their defensive efforts.

Assistant Coach Matthew Dunning praised the team. While too many turnovers hurt, “I feel that was our best effort of year, I’m proud of the way we battled.”

Coach Mundy weighed in: “Every player on the court got in the book [scored] for the first time this year,” a testament, he added, to the early morning shooting sessions some players have taken advantage of, and the growing confidence in teammates’ abilities.

Evan Weslek led the Islanders with a double-double of 23 points and 23 rebounds and handed out 5 assists. Ryan Sanwald had 11 points, 8 rebounds and an assist. Every Islander on the court scored, with Nate Sanwald having a breakout 8 points in the final quarter. Kaden Gibbs scored 6 points, 9 rebounds and 2 assists. Ari Waife, Dan Hernandez, Lucas Reiter and Harry Clark each added 2 points.

The team’s final game is Thursday, Feb. 5 at the league-leading Killer Bees of Bridgehampton at 4:30. Take the ferry and cheer on the squad!