Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Feb. 5, 2026

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARREST

On Feb. 2, Kristine A. Bartunek, 35, of East Patchogue was arrested on an open arrest warrant issued by Shelter Island Justice Court on failure to appear on charges of speeding, unlicensed operation, and operating an uninspected, unregistered, uninsured vehicle. She was processed and released on an appearance ticket directing her to appear in court on the next scheduled court date.

SUMMONSES

On Jan. 27, Brian Lechmanski of Shelter Island was ticketed for moving from lane unsafely on Burns Road See accident report below.

Suzette Smith of Shelter Island was ticketed on Jan. 27 for cellphone use while driving on North Midway Road.

Aleksander Myftarago of Riverhead received a summons on Jan. 23 for failure to stop at a stop sign on West Neck Road.

ACCIDENTS

On Jan. 26, a Town of Shelter Island plow operated by Brett Page of Shelter Island during a snowstorm, while backing up on Bay Shore Road, collided with another Town vehicle that was parked, causing damage to that vehicle in excess of $1,000.

Brian Lechmanski was operating a pickup truck with a plow, when he swerved off the road and struck a vehicle owned by Taylor Diebold of Shelter Island, which was parked in the driveway at 37 Burns Road. Damage exceeded $1,000.

OTHER REPORTS

Radar enforcement was conducted in the Heights on Jan. 24, the Center on Jan. 27, and distracted driving in the Center on Jan. 28. Highway departments were notified of snow covered roads on Jan. 25. Owners were advised to move parked cars from roads to permit plowing. An officer shoveled around a car stuck in snow to enable it to get free on Jan. 25.

Police contacted the Highway Department on Jan. 25 to plow a roadway to enable transport of an aided case to the North Ferry. DARE 2 (Drug Abuse Resistance Education Lesson) was taught to the 5th Grade on Jan 28. A Silver Beach caller wished to document the appearance of an unknown person on a Ring camera on Jan. 28. Responding to a complaint of a strobe light at a nearby residence on Jan. 28, an officer found it was coming from a plowtruck clearing snow in an adjacent driveway. In other reports: police provided foot patrol for the science fair; conducted school crossing duty; provided a lift assist; conducted a property audit; conducted a well-being check; and assisted with snow removal.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

The Animal Control Officer assisted with searches for dogs on Jan. 24. The ACO took an injured duck to a wildlife rehabilitator for care on Jan. 26. The ACO was called to assist a duck with a broken leg in the Center on Jan. 29. When the ACO arrived, the duck flew away.

ALARMS

A commercial alarm in the Heights was accidentally activated on Jan. 23. A fire alarm in the Center that day was a false alarm, confirmed by Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) Chief Pelletier on the scene. A Ram Island residence was found secure after an alarm was activated on Jan. 24. A carbon monoxide alarm on Jan. 25 in Cartwright was activated by a fireplace with vents closed; Chief Pelletier and SIFD responded. An exhaust pipe covered by snow caused a carbon monoxide (CO) alarm activation at a Tarkettle residence on Jan. 25. SIFD cleared the space. A burst sprinkler in West Neck on Jan. 25 caused water to pour out of a ceiling. SIFD responded and turned off the main valve. A CO alarm in West Neck was confirmed false by SIFD on Jan. 28.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to aided cases on Jan. 24, 25, 26, and 27. Four patients were transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital.