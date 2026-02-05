Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: Feb. 5, 2026
EVERY WEEK
AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday, 8:30 Saturdays. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.
Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org
Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library.
CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*
Food Pantry: Tuesday 4-6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Presbyterian Church (East parking lot door). Open to all in need, shelf stable items, produce, bread, personal care items.
Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org
Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.
Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.
Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org
Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*
Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m., Community Center*
*Classes at Community Center $10 each.
SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS
Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.
Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – Noon
Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information
Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.
Knitting with Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.
Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.
Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059
Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.
Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.
If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.
CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 11
Cocoa and Crafting,3 p.m, Ages 6+, Enjoy cocoa at the library while painting a winter-themed work of art using an unlikely instrument – a fork!
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 13
Teen Trivia Night,3 p.m. Ages 9+. Library. The team that solves the most questions will get gift cards to Maria’s Kitchen.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 14
Story Time,(for children ages 2-5) 10:30 a.m. Reading new books and old favorites at the library.
ADULT/FAMILY PROGRAMS
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 6
Penning & Pitching a Murder Mystery Series, 5 p.m. Zoom. Authors share their lessons on creating a series. Sign up at shelterislandpubliclibrary.org
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 7
First Saturday Crafts,11:30 a.m. at the library. Air Dry Painted Dish.
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 9
Valentine’s Day Folk Traditions, 5 p.m. Zoom. with Prof. Danielle Di Mauro.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 10
Shelter Island Book Club,2 p.m. At the History Museum. Taking Manhattan by Russell Shorto. Sign up at silibrary.org
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 12http://silibrary.org
Valentine’s Senior Lunch,12 noon. 60+ Community Center. Pasta, salad and dessert, plus entertainment. Call Bethany at 631-749-0309 or Kelsey at 631-749-0978 to register.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 13
Valentine’s Paint & Sip, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. Shelter Island Arts Center at Shelter Island History Museum. Supplies, refreshments, $35. For info contact programs@shelterislandhistorymuseum
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 14
North Fork Valentine’s Poetry Fest,3 – 5 p.m. followed by live band. Eastern Front Brewery, 13100 Main Rd, Mattituck. No cover charge. Sign-Up: 2:45 p.m. RSVP preferred, text: 631-680-7870. Writers, readers and non-writers; original and published works welcome. Readers get $1 per-pint discount. Tote bags for first 20.
TOWN MEETINGS
CPF Advisory Board,Monday, Feb. 9, 8:30 – 10 a.m.
Waterways Management Advisory Council,Monday, Feb. 9, 6 – 9 p.m.
Town Board Work Session,Tuesday, Feb. 10, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Community Housing Board,Thursday, Feb. 12, 7 – 8 p.m.