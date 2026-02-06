National Honor Society taps new members

National Honor Society members (* denotes new inductee), from left: Back row: *Lionardo Napoles, *Henry Springer, *Maeve Springer, *Liam Sobejana, *Ryan Sanwald, Superintendent Brian Doelger. Middle Row: Sadie Green Clark, *Leonel Mendez Gregorio, *Natalie Mamisashvili, Jackson Rohrer (Vice President), Juliana Medina (Secretary), Mae Brigham, *Lily Potter, Cayman Morehead. Front Row: El Schack (President), Madison “Quinn” Sobejana (Treasurer), *Makayla Cronin, *Lydia Brigham, *Alexis Bartilucci. Not pictured, Ari Waife. (Courtesy photo)

On Sunday, Feb. 1, the Shelter Island High School Chapter of the National Honor Society inducted 11 new members at a luncheon at the Rams Head Inn.

Eight members were reinducted. Four ideals are considered as the basis for the selection of members: scholarship, leadership, service and character. “No student is inducted simply because of a high academic average,” said faculty adviser Janine Mahoney. “We strive to recognize the whole student.”

The Rams Head Inn continued a long-standing tradition of treating the students to lunch for this ceremony. “We are so thankful for their support and for recognizing the importance of this achievement,” said Ms. Mahoney.

NHS members contribute their time and effort to individual service projects and take part as a group in numerous volunteer projects throughout the year. The NHS is currently hosting the Souper Bowl Food Drive to benefit the Island’s local food pantry.

After winter break the students will continue their tradition of building in local communities with Habitat for Humanity. In March the students sell Shamrocks for Muscular Dystrophy, and in April they will raise funds for the Special Olympics’ Polar Plunge.

The National Honor Society was established in 1921. There are chapters in many U.S. territories, Canada, and all 50 states. When Shelter Island students join the NHS, they are joining forces with 15,000 chapters nationwide.