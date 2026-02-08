What is that? Feb. 8, 2026

Can you identify this photo? (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone 631-275-1859.

We asked North Ferry General Manager Bridg Hunt to give us the rundown on last week’s mystery photo (see below), figuring he would know.

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Bridg replied: “These pipes connect to our fuel and oil storage tanks aboard the boat. Piccozzi’s and our engineering crew use these connections to fill our fuel tanks and fill and empty our lubrication oil tank.”

It was also great to hear from Sam Case, North Ferry’s retired Operations Manager, who weighed in: “The fuel/oil fill and waste oil pump-out connection on starboard side of the Mashomack North Ferry.”

Pat McGayhey on Facebook got it right, as did Ken Baralo. And, of course, Roger McKeon kept his current streak alive by answering our weekly photo quiz correctly.