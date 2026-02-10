Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Feb. 10, 2026

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters.(Credit: Reporter file)

1 traffic ticket, 2 marine incidents this week

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONS

George Pfriender of Shelter Island was ticketed for driving with a suspended or revoked registration on Burns Road on Feb. 3.

MARINE INCIDENTS

Responding to a report of a buoy drifting in Greenport Harbor on Jan. 31, an officer notified dispatch that the 5-mph buoy belonged to the Town of Greenport. On Feb. 2, the North Ferry company reported a large section of dredge pipe trapped in an ice floe causing a hazard to navigation in the North Channel. North Ferry further reported Buoy #10 off station, possibly lost in ice. The marine unit responding observed Buoy #7 approximately 1 mile off station near Dering Point. Notification was made to the U.S. Coast Guard.

OTHER REPORTS

Police provided security and traffic direction for a vigil at the Community Center on Jan. 30. Responding on Jan. 31 to a report of an explosion in Cartwright, an officer reviewed audio on a phone and heard what sounded like a gunshot. The area was canvassed with negative results.

Distracted driving was conducted in the Center on Feb. 1 and 4; in Ram Island on Feb. 5. Daily rainfall was reported on Feb. 2 to the N.Y. State Department of Environmental Conservation for the Dering Harbor Conditional Shellfishing Program. Police responded to a reported natural death on Feb. 3.

DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) lesson 3 was taught to the 5th grade on Feb. 3. Assistance was provided on Feb. 4 to N.Y. State Police to locate the owner of an abandoned vehicle in Silver Beach.

An anonymous tip of a possible prior domestic violence incident was received and referred for followup on Feb. 5.

The monthly audit of Criminal History Record Information and eJusticeNY validation report were submitted to the state on Feb. 5.

In other reports, officers conducted school crossing duty; provided lift assists; responded to accidental 911 calls; conducted well-being checks; and assisted with vehicle entries.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

The Animal Control Officer was called to remove two wrens from a Center residence on Jan. 30. The ACO removed one and the other escaped through an open door. The ACO was called to deal with an injured deer in Menantic on Jan. 31. On arrival, the deer, which appeared to be starving, ran away. Another wren was removed from a Center residence on Feb. 1. A Montclair caller, reporting two geese trying to stay warm that day, was advised to put out a bowl of warm water for them. A small doe reported stuck in a fence in the Heights on Feb. 1 managed to escape. An injured goose reported in Montclair on Feb. 2 flew away upon the ACO’s arrival.

Responding to a report on Feb. 4 of two raccoons stranded in a dumpster in the Heights, the ACO was unable to reach them, so propped the lid open and placed a wooden pallet inside to enable them to climb out. The ACO assisted in returning home dogs reported at large.

ALARMS

An audible alarm in the Heights was investigated on Jan. 30 and determined to be from a battery backup function. The owner was notified and stated the problem would be corrected. A Shorewood residence was found secure after a motion alarm activation on Jan. 30. A silent panic alarm activation in Ram Island on Jan. 30 stemmed from a system problem. The owner will contact the company to correct it. A residential alarm was accidentally activated in Shorewood on Jan. 31. A commercial alarm was activated in the Center on Jan. 31. An investigation showed no criminal activity. A residential alarm in West Neck was accidentally activated on Feb. 1.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to aided cases on Jan. 30, 31, Feb. 1, 2 (2), 3, and 5. Six persons were transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital. One person refused medical transport.