A delicious Valentine’s Day: Local spots offer sweets and gourmet treats

(Credit: Courtesy photo)

Islanders know these classic spots on the Island bring a smile on Valentine’s and throughout the year:

Stars Cafe — 631-749-5345 — Always outstanding, Lydia’s baked treats will be welcome on a breakfast tray, or enjoy them at Stars, a perfect place to sip a coffee throughout the day.

Eccentric Bagel — 631-749-5363 — The current star of the show is a Salted Caramel Sea Salt Bagel, with a variety of other bagel flavors as well as sandwiches.

Elli’s Country Store — 631-749-2844 — This friendly store’s sandwiches are a hearty way to start the day.

The Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy — 631-749-0445 — How do you spell classic? BEC from the store’s fountain.

The Islander — 631-749-1998 — This homey diner is the place to enjoy breakfast or lunch and catch up on the latest gossip and visit with your neighbors.

Maria’s Kitchen — 631-749-5450 — The popular Mexican dishes are prepared to order, with fresh smoothies to enjoy at home.

For a special date night out, make your dinner reservations at one of these welcoming Island venues:

Vine Street Cafe — 631-749-3210 — will be serving a special menu all Valentine’s weekend, featuring a Grilled Veal Chop and Bouillabaise as the entrees to choose from.

Leon 1909 — 631-749-9123 — The restaurant’s Provencal menu features the freshest local ingredients. Book a seat for the 5-6 p.m. $37 prix fixe special, La Formule, or make reservations to enjoy dinner against the backdrop of the open hearth.

The Rams Head Inn — 631-749-0811 — is always a romantic setting, especially for couples warming by the fire on a winter’s night. Celebrate Valentine’s Eve at ‘Til Death Do Us Part,’ a murder mystery evening complete with cocktails, reception and dinner for $95 per person. On Valentine’s Day, enjoy a three-course dinner with champagne and wine pairings, served from 4 to 8 p.m., accompanied by cabaret-style music from 5:30 to 9:30. Make reservations on Resy or by emailing [email protected] or calling 631-749-0811.