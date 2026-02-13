Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Michael Stephen Foster

Michael Stephen Foster, of Lancaster, Penn., passed away at his home on Feb. 2, 2026, after a long battle with cancer. He was 62 years old.

Born in Greenport to Stephen Foster and Maureen Johnston, he was the loving husband of Sonya Sampey-Foster. His mother Maureen was a longtime resident of Shelter Island, and Michael spent much of his youth clamming in the harbors and working at The Dory. Prior to moving to Lancaster to be closer to his children, Michael and his wife lived in Hoosick Falls, N.Y.

Michael graduated from Stetson University in Florida in 1989 with a Bachelor of Arts in Sports Administration and, for over 36 years, worked at a variety of private schools as a coach, teacher, and administrator. Students and teachers alike from his previous schools remember him as a values-driven mentor who cared deeply about his community.

Michael was an avid golfer, a passionate Mets supporter, and the number one Ted Lasso fan. He traveled widely, visiting 39 countries in total and witnessing truly spectacular sights and cultures of the world. No matter the city or country, he could always find the best spot to eat.

Michael loved to cook and host dinners for family and friends, whether for a poker night with his buddies or an old-man softball team barbecue. He was always interested in what his children’s hobbies were, from watching or reading their favorites series to attending every wrestling, lacrosse, or field hockey match that he could.

Michael was a member of the Hoosick Falls Country Club, the Hoosick Falls Eagles Club, and the Chi Chapter of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity as a Stetson University alumnus.

Michael’s greatest achievement in life was his family. He left this world surrounded by those who love him, and he will be missed very much.

In addition to his wife, Sonya Sampey-Foster, he is survived by his children, Audra, Bailey, and Nolan Foster, and their partners; his loyal companion Astro the German Pointer; his brother, Dean Foster and his family; and his father Stephen Foster and his wife Theresa. He was preceded in death by his mother, Maureen Johnston.

Michael’s family will be holding a celebration of life later this year and will share details closer to the time. Please reach out to his daughter Audra Foster at [email protected] if you’d like to share stories, receive info, or send flowers to the family as they grieve.