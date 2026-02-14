What is that? Feb. 14, 2026

Can you identify the photo? (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone 631-275-1859.

Reggie Johnson, Food Manager for Camp Quinipet and Retreat Center, IDed last week’s photo (see below) as the Camp’s Sailing Barn, where boats, sails and other equipment are stored and, as Reggie texted us, “It’s also where we run our sailing program out of.”

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Ed Hydeman emailed us, recognizing the Sailing Barn, and Erica Virtue also sent an email that was right on the money. Fire Department Chief Max Pelletier, who knows his island as well as anyone, got it right, weighing in via our Facebook page.

Sooner than you think, the snow around the barn will melt — we live in hope — and spring will arrive, heralding another season of sailing and fun at the Camp.