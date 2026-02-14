Featured Story

What is that? Feb. 14, 2026

By Ambrose Clancy

Can you identify the photo? (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone 631-275-1859.

Reggie Johnson, Food Manager for Camp Quinipet and Retreat Center, IDed last week’s photo (see below) as the Camp’s Sailing Barn, where boats, sails and other equipment are stored and, as Reggie texted us, “It’s also where we run our sailing program out of.”

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Ed Hydeman emailed us, recognizing the Sailing Barn, and Erica Virtue also sent an email that was right on the money. Fire Department Chief Max Pelletier, who knows his island as well as anyone, got it right, weighing in via our Facebook page. 

Sooner than you think, the snow around the barn will melt — we live in hope — and spring will arrive, heralding another season of sailing and fun at the Camp.

Ambrose Clancy

Ambrose Clancy has been the editor of the Shelter Island Reporter since 2012. He’s worked as a staff reporter for The North Shore Sun, the Southampton Press and was associate editor of the Riverhead News-Review and an editor at Long Island Business News.

