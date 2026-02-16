Kids, fun, and Shelter Island

Sylvester Manor. (Credit: Donnamarie Barnes)

Fun and learning for kids will make a happy partnership this summer as Sylvester Manor has announced online registration is now open for Sylvester Manor Educational Farm’s summer programs, including additional afternoon programs and extended age ranges.

The following programs are returning: Traditional, Forest Theatre, Fig & Forest Culinary, STEM @ Sylvester Manor, and O.W.L.S. (Outdoor Living Wilderness Skills).

Visit sylvestermanor.org/summer-youth-programs for more information or email [email protected] with questions.

And speaking of fun, The SpongeBob Musical was an escape to an undersea world, presented by Shelter Island School’s Grades 3-7 last week, under the direction of music teacher Lauren Farkas. The cast and crew, with some adult helpers, are pictured below.