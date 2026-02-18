Shelter Island Reporter Police Blotter: Feb. 19, 2026

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters.(Credit: Reporter file)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

On Feb. 10, Michael Duffy of Sag Harbor was ticketed on Ram Island Drive for having inadequate or no stop lamps.

Madigan N. Teodoru of Shelter Island received a summons for 3rd-degree aggravated unlicensed operation on Feb. 9 on Gardiner’s Bay Drive.

ACCIDENTS

On Feb. 7, Robert Reiter of Shelter Island was operating a Town front loader, clearing snow off North Menantic Road, when he backed into a parked vehicle, which was owned by Mr. Reiter. Damage exceeded $1,000.

While operating a Jeep on Gardiner’s Bay Drive on Feb. 9, Madigan Teodoru skidded on ice attempting to navigate a curve and slid into a snowbank, where the vehicle became stuck. The responding officer assisted in freeing the Jeep from the snowbank. There was no damage.

On Feb. 5, Schuyler Needham of Shelter Island was pulling out of a parking space at Coecles Harbor Marina when he sideswiped a car registered to SC Suraleigh Pagliar of the Bronx. Damage exceeded $1,000.

MARINE INCIDENTS

On Feb. 7, an officer on patrol observed two dirt bikes being operated on West Neck Bay, which was frozen over. Both operators removed the dirt bikes after receiving verbal warnings of violations.

A report of a strobe light possibly signaling a vessel in distress was investigated on Feb. 8. The light was found to be malfunctioning, coming from a dock.

OTHER REPORTS

An open door in West Neck, possibly from high winds, was investigated on Feb. 8 and no sign of criminal activity found. Other open doors were found on Feb. 10 and owners notified. Distracted driving enforcement was conducted in the Center on Feb. 6; radar enforcement in the Center on the 12th. Police notified local highway departments of hazardous icy roads on Feb. 7, 8 and 11. DARE lesson 4 was taught to the 5th grade on Feb. 10. Lunch with a police officer was conducted with the PreK-4 class on Feb. 11. An identity theft was reported on Feb. 11.

An officer assisted a homeowner in Menantic on Feb. 11 with a flood caused by a broken pipe. The officer shut down the power and well pump to prevent further damage.

On Feb. 11, Shelter Island Police assisted the Southold Police Department in checking license plate readers. No record of the vehicle in question was found at either ferry. Police provided requested information on obtaining an order of protection on Feb. 12.

A caller reported a verbal domestic dispute on Feb. 12.

In other reports: police assisted with school crossing duty; provided lift assists; conducted court duty; performed a welfare check; and responded to accidental 911 calls.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

The Animal Control Officer responded to a report from the South Ferry area of a bufflehead duck in distress on Feb. 6. When the ACO arrived, the duck swam away. The ACO assisted with searches for lost dogs.

An injured deer reported in the Cartwright area on Feb. 6 was dispatched by an officer. A deer reported stuck in the Center on Feb. 9 was free when the ACO responded. A deceased deer on North Cartwright Road was moved off the road by an officer on Feb. 12 and the highway dept. notified for removal.

ALARMS

Police and Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a smoke alarm in the Center on Feb. 6. The cause was determined to be cooking. A fire alarm in Silver Beach on Feb. 6 was deemed not to be an emergency by SIFD and Chief Lechmanski. An officer and SIFD responded to a smoke alarm on West Neck on Feb. 9. A roof leak from melting snow was observed at the alarm sensor. The caretaker was to advise the alarm company and have the roof repaired. Police and SIFD responded to a carbon monoxide alarm on Feb. 9 in the Center. No CO was detected.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services and Stony Brook Paramedic responded to aided cases on Feb. 6, 7, 9, 11 (2), and 12.

Five persons were transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital. One person was transported to Stony Brook Southampton Hospital.