Shelter Island Tuesday snow schedule

(Credit: Adam Bundy)

As the Highway Department continues the cleanup of an estimated 24 inches of snow, Town Hall has continued to ask residents to stay off roadways on Tuesday except in emergency situations.

With the previously announced cancellation of the 9 a.m. Town Board work session for Tuesday, the Capital Planning/Grants Committee is also canceled, and Town Hall will remain closed.

School will remain closed, but there is a possibility of classes by remote learning. Any student who may have difficulty can communicate at shelterisland.K12.ny.us.

As soon as information is received on whether there will be remote classes, the Reporter will carry an update.

The library will remain closed Tuesday.

The Senior Center has canceled its plans for cocoa, cookies and a screening “A Star Is Born” movie at 11 a.m. Tuesday.