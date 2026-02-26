Shelter Island Justice Hall. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on Nov. 17, 2025 as reported by the court. Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt was on the bench.

Joseph Robinson pleaded guilty to no safety certificate, personal water craft, fined $200.

Navigation charges against William Slade were adjourned for one month in contemplation of dismissal.

Twenty-four cases were adjourned to later dates in the court calendar, 16 at the request of defendants or their attorneys, six at the request of the court and two at the request of the people.

Charges against Jose Bonilla were dismissed on proof.

An arrest warrant was issued for Luz K. Munoz for not appearing on a charge of 3rd-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.

Neal L. Thomas was deemed a scofflaw for failure to appear on violating miscellaneous rules, including cellphone use while driving.

Charges against Alfredo A. Valdes for sex offender registration violations were dismissed to a plea in Superior Court.