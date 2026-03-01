(Credit: Courtesy image)

The Shelter Island Public Library will present a program called “Know Your Rights — Immigration and More,” on Wednesday, March 4, at 4 p.m. on Zoom.

Organización Latino Americana (OLA) will help viewers understand their rights and provide guidance on how to confront and handle workplace exploitation, domestic violence, sexual assault, unlawful eviction threats, immigration matters, and school discrimination. There will be Spanish and English language speakers available for translation. To sign up, and to submit questions in advance, visit silibrary.org