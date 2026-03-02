Library happenings

REPORTER FILE PHOTO The Shelter Island Library.

Building News

Despite the snow and bitter cold, the steel continues to go up on the library’s extension and the roof line and the outline of the cupola are now visible. We can’t wait to offer a beautiful space in the adult reading room in which to browse for a book or just curl up and read, with lovely natural light coming through the cupola’s windows. On the most inclement of days, Renu Construction continues to work on the interior of the old building, but once the weather moderates, the concrete will be poured and the drywall will go up in the existing building. The project continues to be on budget, even in light of this winter’s unfavorable working conditions. As always, we invite you to stop by and take a look at the progress and floor plans, and, if you have questions about what’s going on…timing, budget or anything else… Library Director Terry Lucas will be happy to answer them.

Library No Longer Processes Passport Applications

As of mid-February, the U.S. State Department has ordered some public libraries across the country to stop accepting passport applications, ending a service that communities such as Shelter Island have come to rely on and which has run smoothly for years. Only government-run libraries are not impacted by this new ban but since Shelter Island is a non-profit “Association” library, it can no longer assist citizens in applying for a passport, a service that has included taking the requisite regulation photos. The American Library Association estimates that about 15% of libraries nationwide will be affected by this new regulation. The State Department has not responded to inquiries as to why this has become an issue now but members of Congress on both sides of the aisle are petitioning Secretary of State Marco Rubio to extend the program. Passport demand has surged in the past year due to the requirements for a Real ID for flights. In addition, people fearing immigration agents are also increasingly carrying passports to confirm their citizenship. The library is still able to take passport photos and is happy to direct people to other passport acceptance locations.

According to Director Terry Lucas, the library has processed more than 100 passports each year since implementing this service, saving Shelter Island residents a lengthy trip to an off-island facility. “We are incredibly sorry that this ruling has come down from Washington,” Ms. Lucas said. “We’ve been happy to provide this critical service for eight years and hope the government sees its way clear to allow us to do it again.” Adult Programs

March is Women’s History Month and the celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. Enjoy these programs that celebrate both remarkable women and Irish history.

On Wednesday, March 11 at 1 p.m. on Zoom, join us to listen to Les Paldy, a former CIA officer and retired professor who will speak on “Women in U.S. Intelligence: From the Revolution to the CIA.” Mr. Paldy will regale you with fascinating and little known stories of women intelligence operatives who have contributed to our national security for the past 250 years.

Then, meet the “Women of Ireland,” from ancient Celts to the current day, including Celtic War Goddess Morrigan, Queen Maeve, Brigit Goddess of Fire and St. Brigit, The Pirate Queen, and many, many more. The program, hosted by the Westhampton Free Library, will be available on Zoom on Wednesday, March 18 at 6:30 p.m.

Whether you find A.I. intriguing, scary or just incomprehensible, join Peter Semmelhack for his return visit and program, “A.I. for the Curious,” on Friday, March 27 at 5 p.m. via Zoom. Mr. Semmelhack, the founder and CEO of Bug Labs, will talk about A.I., its use in everyday life and what it might do in the future.

And don’t forget: “Talking the Bill of Rights,” on Friday, March 13; “Know Your Rights: Tenant/Landlord Laws,” on Friday, March 20 and the upcoming 5th Annual Bliss Morehead Poetry Grant reading in April. Information on these and many, many other library programs, including the wide range of book clubs and weekly adult activities, is available on the library’s website, where you can also register for all the upcoming Zoom programs.

Children/Young Adult Programs

Stories, crafts, Dungeons & Dragons and movies, oh my! There’s something for every age group at the library this month.

For the littlest patrons, Story Times with Jane will be available on Saturdays, March 7 and 21, at 10:30 a.m. when a mix of new books and old favorites will be read. And on Tuesdays, March 10 and 31 at 10 a.m., Miss Mary will offer a cozy story time with “fantastic” books.

On Tuesday, March 10 at 3 p.m., everyone is welcome for Movie Day at the Library when “The Super Mario Brothers Movie” will be shown to commemorate National Mario Day. If you need an added incentive, popcorn will be served.

And on Wednesdays in March, from 3 to 4 p.m., tweens and teens can escape the hustle and enjoy the resumption of the library’s popular “Wholesome Hour.” Unwind with cozy audio books and/or read alouds, quiet, heartwarming stories and calming, relaxing activities and a good dose of library magic. Snacks, too, of course!

This is a very small sampling of what’s going on at your library this month. Check out the website (shelterislandpubliclibrary.org) or stop by the trailer to learn what’s going on and what new items are on hand.

See you@ the library!