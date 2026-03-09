Islanders gather for ‘Shelter Island Vigil for Justice’

At a gathering last week,, members of the community brought candles, flashlights and posters bearing the names of victims of ICE violence. Pictured are, from left, Victoria Shields, Joseph Denny, James Dawson, Rev. Stephen Adkison, Julie Fanelli, Roz Dimon, Brenda Bergman, Linda Bonaccorso, Jean Lawless, Paul Shepherd, Jennifer Rohrer, and Jim Heus. (Credit: Charity Robey)

The Shelter Island “Vigil for Justice” took place on Friday, Feb. 27, in front of the Community Center.

In a now-monthly candlelight gathering to witness, to learn and to act, 15 people stood in the cold night air to demonstrate a community united in care and concern. The Vigil was the third such event in this year of troubling and turbulent times on the East End, and the country. Similar vigils were held in other towns throughout the area.

The Island vigils, organized by Victoria Shields and Pastor Stephen Adkison of the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, were previously held on Jan. 9 and Jan. 30 and drew more than 60 people galvanized by the killings by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents of Renée Good and Alex Pretti in Minnesota.

“Gathering monthly aims to let people know that we are here, regardless of the headlines,” Ms. Shields said.

She spoke to the fear and anxiety of many with the current leadership in the country, concerns that all present seemed to share. “One of the ways we can move through and harness those feelings is by coming together, once again, in community to take action when we can,” she added. “We find courage seeing how many of our neighbors join us. We find peace in honoring those we remember here tonight.”

Ms. Shields then shared the stories of three men who died this year in the custody of ICE: Luis Beltrán Yáñez–Cruz, Geraldo Lunas Campos and Parady La. Remembering them, and the families they left behind, was the focus of the Vigil.

Ms. Shields also shared information about other ways to help, praising the efforts of OLA (Organización Latino Americana) of Eastern Long Island, which she described as “our ally in the effort.” She suggested contacting OLA at 631-500-5001 to get information about the organization’s operations, or to join its “Stand and Protect” rapid response network that transmits information about ICE activity on the East End so community members can observe and verify that ICE actions are conducted legally, and to warn vulnerable people of ICE presence.

Another way to support the safety of all residents, and to ensure ICE operations are conducted legally is to support a new local law to that effect, drafted by former Assemblyman Fred Thiele, to be considered by the Shelter Island Town Board as well as every town and village board on the East End. You can show support for this legislation by writing a letter to the Shelter Island Town Board, or by speaking in support of the law during the Comment period of a Board meeting.

Friday night’s vigil ended with song — “Imagine” by John Lennon — and prayer, led by PastorAdkison.