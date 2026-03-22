Reporter’s photo quiz: What is that? March 21, 2026

(Credit: Beverlea Walz)

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No one weighed in on our previous mystery photo from a couple of weeks ago (see below).

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Maybe people were just too sad to contemplate the empty storefront in the Center next to the Post Office, which was once a vibrant and welcoming part of the Shelter Island community. Now, it’s like an untreated wound.

Formerly Fedi’s grocery store, it was opened by Doug Warner in 1969 and was open almost every day until it closed in March 2013. Doug’s daughters, Jan and Sue worked in the shop for decades.

It was then taken over by Schmidt’s Deli, which stayed open until February 2017 when it closed due to a landlord-tenant dispute. Since then the shop has been dark.

Doug Warner passed away in December 2014. The Island resident, a veteran of the Korean War, is remembered for his many contributions to his hometown. A supporter of the Shelter Island Fire Department, Fedi’s was always opened after hours for firefighters returning from a call. He also opened the store whenever the Ladies Auxiliary needed food or supplies, and donated generously to the Department’s annual Country Fair.