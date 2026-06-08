Shelter Island Reporter real estate transfers: June 8, 2026
Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated April 3, 2026.
Dering Harbor (11965)
• Patricia Berkule & Elizabeth & John Barber to Matthew Johnson, 8 Gardiner Way (701-1-2-14.001) (R) $4,997,500
SHELTER ISLAND Heights (11965)
• Gretl Strobel Trust to 20 Stearns Point LLC, 20 Stearns Point Road (700-13-2-8.002) (V) $1,000,000
CALVERTON (11933)
• Purschke Family Trust to Karen Tatti Trust, 50 Golden Spruce Drive (600-80.01-1-66) (R) $735,000
• Estate of Frank Danielowich to Charles & Marybeth Zilnicki, 181 Deep Hole Road (600-80-1-13.002) (R) $650,000
• Estate of Frank Danielowich to Sound7gsd LLC, 179 Deep Hole Road (600-80-1-13.001) (V) $339,999
CUTCHOGUE (11935)
• Estate of Nicholas Guastaferro to Ricardo Neto & Melissa Greenberg, 1030 Horseshoe Drive (1000-95-4-18.017) (R) $1,275,000
• James McBride to Oregon Rd LLC, 6580 Oregon Road (1000-95-3-7) (R) $990,000
FISHERS ISLAND (06390)
• Tidal Wave Shops LLC to 457EQ LLC, 457 Equestrian Avenue (1000-9-4-4) (C) $995,000
MATTITUCK (11952)
• Dorothy Sullivan Living Trust to John & Alicia Olinkiewicz, 280 Wickham Avenue (1000-140-3-14) (R) $735,000
ORIENT (11957)
• Paul & Geraldine McNamara to Laura Mitterrand, 900 North View Drive (1000-13-1-3) (R) $3,150,000
RIVERHEAD (11901)
• Catherine C DeSanto (Referee) & William Stapleton (Defendant) to Elizandro Canel, 53 Riverside Drive (600-129-5-20) (R) $430,000
SOUTHOLD (11971)
• James & Edward Lenceski to Jennifer & Vincent Roman, 3700 Minnehaha Blvd (1000-87-3-5) (R) $1,025,000
• Cathy Bowes to Margarita Divitt, 625 Glenn Road (1000-78-2-8) (R) $869,000
• Richard Ward to Speonk Land Development LLC, 4006 Old North Road (1000-55-2-5.004) (V) $451,500
WADING RIVER (11792)
• Two Elm LLC to Maria Valdez & Joehensin Santos, 96 Herod Point Road (600-26-3-28.003) (R) $799,000
(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)