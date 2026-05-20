Shelter Island Police Department blotter: May 20, 2026

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

Jonathan Bognacki of Southampton was ticketed on May 9 for 2nd-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and unlicensed operation on North Ferry Road.

Angel Guzman Cabrera received a summons on May 9 for unlicensed operation and inadequate or no stop lamps on South Ferry Road.

Todd Taylor of Shelter Island was ticketed on May 11 on New York Avenue for speeding, 41 mph in a 25-mph zone.

Robert Valentino of Shelter Island received a summons on May 11 on New York Avenue for speeding, 43 mph in a 25-mph zone.

On May 13, Raul Deleg Tigre of East Patchogue was ticketed on St. Mary’s Road for speeding, 50 mph in a 35-mph zone.

Kelci McIntosh of Shelter Island received a summons on West Neck Road on May 13 for failing to notify the Department of Motor Vehicles of a change of address.

ACCIDENT

On May 14, Victor Montenegro Del Cid of Southold backed up a pickup truck with a trailer attached into a vehicle owned by Sean Payne of East Hampton that was parked on Grand Avenue. Damage exceeded $1,000.

OTHER REPORTS

Firearms found at a Center location were destroyed and ammunition transported to Suffolk County Police Department firing range in Westhampton for destruction on May 8. An investigation was opened after several empty handgun cases were found at a deceased person’s home.

An officer attempted unsuccessfully to extricate a child reported stuck in a swing on May 8. Shelter Island Fire Department responded and the child was successfully removed.

A caller complaining about noise at the Shelter Island House on May 9 at 10:56 p.m. was advised that the prom was in progress and music would end at 11:30 p.m.

Documentation was requested on May 11 for a civil incident on Ram Island. DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) graduation was conducted for the 5th grade on May 12.

Officers responded to a domestic dispute in Hay Beach on May 12; the parties agreed to separate within the house. A Suffolk County Sheriff’s eviction took place on May 14.

An officer completed the “Recognizing the Cannabis-Impaired Motorist” training in East Hampton on May 14.

Radar enforcement was conducted in Menantic on May 8 and 14; distracted driving in Menantic on May 9 and the Center on May 10 and 13.

In other reports: officers assisted with school crossings; conducted well-being checks; responded to accidental 911 calls; and provided lift assists.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

A raccoon in distress was dispatched on May 8 in the Center. An injured deer was dispatched on May 9. The Animal Control Officer collected a baby bird on the double yellow line in West Neck on May 13 and will care for it until it’s ready to be released. The ACO released a raccoon from a dumpster on May 14. The ACO assisted with several searches for dogs at large.

ALARMS

A fire alarm activated on May 8 in the Center was caused by shower steam. Shelter Island Fire Department and Chief Lechmanski confirmed there was no emergency.

Police and SIFD responded to a fire alarm in the Center on May 9; Chief Chavez determined there was no emergency. A CO alarm triggered in the Heights on May 11 was investigated and SIFD and Chief Chavez found no emergency. A smoke alarm was triggered in the Heights on May 12 by cutting wood; SIFD and Chief Chavez determined there was no emergency. A residential alarm in Hay Beach on May 13 was activated accidentally. A fire alarm activation on May 14 was determined to be accidental by SIFD and Chief Chavez.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services and Stony Brook Paramedic responded to cases on May 9, 13, and 14. Three persons were transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital for treatment.