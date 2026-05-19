Voters approve School District’s spending plan for the 2026-27 school year

(Reporter file )

Voters Tuesday approved the Shelter Island School District’s $13.57 million budget, representing a 2.07% spending increase for the 2026-27 school year, by a vote of 549 to 256, with one blank vote recorded.

The vote passed by 68% of ballots cast, an important figure since the proposed budget goes above the State-mandated 2% tax cap from the present budget, requiring approval by a minimum of 60% of voters. If it had failed to receive 60%, it would have been back to the drawing board for District officials to cut $513,934 from its spending plan.

Passage of the budget proposal will cost taxpayers with property assessed at $1 million an increase of $123.85. Those with the average home assessment on the Island at $1.621 million would pay an additional $206.52. Those with properties assessed at $2 million would pay $272.67 more to support the School District.

Three School Board candidates — incumbents Dawn Hedberg and Anthony J. Rando and first-time candidate Laurene Silvani — ran unopposed and were elected.

The Reporter will have more on the vote on this site and in its Thursday May 21 print edition.