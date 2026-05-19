Breaking News

Voters approve School District’s spending plan for the 2026-27 school year

By Julie Lane

(Reporter file )

Voters Tuesday approved the Shelter Island School District’s $13.57 million budget, representing a 2.07% spending increase for the 2026-27 school year, by a vote of  549 to 256, with one blank vote recorded.

The vote passed by 68% of ballots cast, an important figure since the proposed budget goes above the State-mandated 2% tax cap from the present budget, requiring approval by a minimum of 60% of voters. If it had failed to receive 60%, it would have been back to the drawing board for District officials to cut $513,934 from its spending plan.

Passage of the budget proposal will cost taxpayers with property assessed at $1 million an increase of $123.85. Those with the average home assessment on the Island at $1.621 million would pay an additional $206.52. Those with properties assessed at $2 million would pay $272.67 more to support the School District.

Three School Board candidates — incumbents Dawn Hedberg and Anthony J. Rando and first-time candidate Laurene Silvani — ran unopposed and were elected.

The Reporter will have more on the vote on this site and in its Thursday May 21 print edition.

Julie Lane has been a reporter for Times Review Media Group since 2000 and has covered Shelter Island since 2011. She holds an undergraduate degree in journalism and political science from the University of Rhode Island and an MBA from Long Island University.

Looking to comment on this article? Send us a letter to the editor instead.

Tags

Related Content