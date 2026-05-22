The Chequit reopens restaurant, hotel

The newly painted dining room, and an all-new menu, welcomed guests to The Chequit this week. (Credit: Marianne Carey)

Speculation about the future of The Chequit, since its closing last fall, is coming to a definitive end, just as the chilly spring that followed a frosty winter on the Island is finally giving way to warm spring days and hints of summer.

The hotel reopens this week, with a new restaurant and refreshed spaces to welcome guests. Often the first landmark to greet travelers coming up from the North Ferry, the 154-year-old hotel is ready for another season serving Islanders and visitors.

At a soft opening last weekend, diners sampled the new menu, which emphasizes local seafood and produce, adding an Italian accent to some dishes, with selections ranging from a Big Italian Burger to a 10 oz. Wagyu Steak, with fresh seafood and pasta offerings. Beginning Friday, May 22, lunch and dinner service will be available seven days a week through the summer. Although the Soloviev Group, which owns The Chequit, has not announced the appointment of the restaurant’s chef, frequent sightings of noted chef Rocco DiSpirito at the inn in recent weeks have bolstered unofficial reports that he will be at the helm.

“The Chequit has always been about bringing people together through hospitality, food, and community, and this new chapter builds on that legacy,” said August Ceradini, who runs The Soloviev Hospitality Group and is Chairman Emeritus of the Culinary Institute of America.

The dark, pub-like atmosphere of the Inn’s street level restaurant has been transformed and brightened with white walls — and tablecloths — with additional seating where a pool table formerly stood.

The wine list leans into Italian, French and California selections, as well as a Peconic Bay rosé from the local vineyards owned by the Soloviev Group. Popular cocktails such as a strawberry aperol spritz and an Italian margarita featuring amaretto are joined by a choice of martinis, from dry, dirty and gibson gherkin to olives with or without blue cheese. Bar offerings include several beers, including Budweiser, Yuengling, Montauk Wave Chaser IPA and Peroni.

A press release announcing the reopening said the 19-room hotel has undergone upgrades to guest rooms and spaces, with refreshed interiors and furnishings. Lobby floor spaces will be available to book for private events for up to 100 guests.

The Heights Cafe, tucked in a corner of the hotel, serves coffees, espressos and pastries from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.

The Chequit also operates the Rian Harbour marina down the hill, and this summer will be offering cruises aboard the historic Selina II, a nearly 100-year-old catboat hand-crafted in Greenport in 1926, that’s moored in Dering Harbor. The 42-foot mahogany sailboat, adorned with her original bronze fittings, Selina II will be available to guests for sunset cruises and private sailing charters.