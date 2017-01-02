Shelter Island Justice Court reports

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on December 19, as reported by the court. Judge Helen J. Rosenblum was on the bench.

William C. Harvey of Plainview pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct, reduced from criminal mischief in the second degree, and was fined $250 plus a $125 state surcharge.

Stanley P. Blados of Bohemia pleaded guilty to criminal trespass in the second degree, reduced from burglary in the second degree, and was fined $0 plus $205.

Michael More of Medford pleaded guilty to being an unlicensed driver and was fined $150 plus $93, and to a turn signal violation and was fined $75 plus $93. A stop sign violation was covered under the plea.

The following defendants failed to appear in court and forfeited bail in the amounts listed; the warrants against them continue:

Jose M. Orellana-Gallardo of Shelter Island, $700, on a charge of harassment in the second degree, and $300 on charges of DWI first offense, DWI with a blood alcohol content of greater than 0.08 of 1 percent, failure to keep right, being an unlicensed driver and a violation of miscellaneous rules.

Karin G. Payne of Houston , $750, on charges of DWI first offense and a lane violation.

Candice E. Coy of New York City, $400, on charges of DWI first offense, operating a vehicle with a suspended registration, a lane violation and a breath test violation.

Kreshnik Smajlaj of Yonkers , $250, on charges of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and a lane violation

Cases were dismissed against Thomas Abraham of Huntington for a vessel registration violation and Robert M. Marino of Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania for operating a personal watercraft without a safety certificate.

Seven cases on the court’s calendar were rescheduled for later dates, five at the request of defendants or their attorneys and two at the request of the court.

