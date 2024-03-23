Shelter Island Police Department charge man on March 20 with driving while intoxicated

(Credit: Reporter file))

On Wednesday, March 20, at 9:09 p.m.,the Shelter Island Police Department arrested Michael R. Derby, 33 ,of Floral Park, N.Y. for driving while intoxicated and moving from a lane unsafely

Police reported that subsequent to an investigation of a motor vehicle accident on New York Avenue, Mr. Derby was arrested and charged.

He was held overnight, police said, and arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court.

Mr. Derby was released on his own recognizance and directed to return at a later date.