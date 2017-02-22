Justice Court Reports

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on February 6, 2017 as reported by the court. Judge Helen J. Rosenblum was on the bench.

The case against Jeannie C. Chanel of Miller Place, charged with grand larceny in the second degree and criminal impersonation in the second degree, was transferred to Suffolk County Superior Court.

Candis J. Leary of Southold pleaded guilty to aggravated driving while intoxicated and was fined $1,000 plus a $400 state surcharge. She received a three-year probation and her license was revoked for one year. The court ordered an ignition interlock device for one year. A charge of leaving the scene of an accident was covered under the plea.

In a separate case, Ms. Leary pleaded to driving while intoxicated, with a blood alcohol content of more than 0.08 of 1 percent, and was fined $500 plus $400. Her license was revoked for one year, she was assigned an ignition interlock device, and received three years probation. Two counts of failure to keep right, an unlicensed driving charge and a charge of aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree were covered under the plea. A felony charge of aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree was reduced to aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree and was also covered in the plea.

In a third case, Ms. Leary pleaded guilty to speeding, 30 mph in a 25-mph zone, reduced from 42 mph. She was fined $45 plus $93.

A charge of DWI with a blood alcohol content of more than 0.08 of 1 percent, against Carolina D. Oakley of Providence, Rhode Island, was reduced to driving while ability impaired. She was fined $400 plus $260 and her license suspended for 90 days. Stop sign, lane and failure to keep right violations were dismissed under the plea.

Maynor Arebalo of Riverhead was fined $200 plus $93 for unlicensed driving; a registration violation was covered in the plea.

Adriana Atlilxqueno of Greenport was fined $200 plus $93 for unlicensed driving and $50 plus $93 for a turn signal violation, reduced from a cellphone charge. A registration violation was dismissed.

Walter A. Gomez of Greenport was fined $100 plus $25 for a parking violation, reduced from a charge of unlicensed driving. He was also fined $100 plus $93 for speeding — 40 mph in a 35-mph zone, reduced from 46 mph.

Helena C. Librett of Shelter Island was fined $100 plus $93 for a parking violation, reduced from a charge of failure to obey a traffic control device.

Hunter C. Cohen of Water Mill was fined $50 for an expired inspection, a town code violation.

Twenty-two cases were adjourned until later dates on the court’s calendar — 17 at the request of the defendants or their attorneys and 5 at the court’s request.

