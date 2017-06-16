38th Annual Shelter Island 10K/5K Run/Walk schedule

Friday, June 16

• 5:30 to 8 p.m. — Pre-Race Pasta Buffet presented by Shelter Island students at the American Legion Hall opposite the Shelter Island High School. Price: $15 in advance, $20 at the door, $5 children under 12, $30 maximum for one family, $15 anytime for Shelter Island residents.

• 5:30 to 8 p.m. — Registration and package pickup at Shelter Island High School Gym.

Saturday, June 17 — Race day!

• 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Same day registration and package pickup at Shelter Island High School Gym. Arrive early, registration closes at 4 p.m., sharp, no exceptions. Late arrivals may participate but cannot be guaranteed a bib number.

Pre-race free shuttle service runs continuously from both ferries from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• 3:30 p.m. — Complimentary massage by Lexson Therapy.

• 4 p.m. — Free kids run at Fiske Field, across from school.

• 4:30 p.m. — Pre-race stretching clinic near the starting line, in front of the school with Suzette Smith.

• 5:30 p.m. — Start of 38th Annual Shelter Island 10K, front of the school.

• 5:50 p.m. — Start of 5K Run/Walk Race, front of the school.

• 7:15 p.m. — Awards ceremony.

• After Party and shuttle details: Annual Runners Festival at the Island Boatyard. 7 to 10 p.m. featuring a silent auction, food trucks, beer and wine, dancing with DJ Twilo, kids fun area with bounce houses, games and crafts. Free entry to all runners. $10 admission for all others with kids 14 and under free.

• 11 p.m. — Last free shuttle bus.

• 12:45 a.m. — Last boat: North Ferry.

• 1:45 a.m. — Last Boat: South Ferry.

