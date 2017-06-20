Justice Court reports

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on June 12, 2017 as reported by the court. Judge Helen J. Rosenblum was on the bench.

A case against George J. Hand of Shelter Island on charges of rape in the third degree, a criminal sexual act in the third degree and endangering the welfare of a minor has been handed up to Suffolk County.

Bench trials were scheduled for June 26 in a case against Vakhtang Ghudushauri of Brooklyn for various traffic infractions and a case against Kevin R. Pomerleau of West Springfield, Massachusetts for a violation of miscellaneous rules.

Sharon Zirkiev of Fresh Meadows pleaded guilty to operating an unregistered vehicle, reduced from operating a vehicle with a suspended registration, and was fined $300 plus $93, and pleaded guilty to being an unlicensed driver, reduced from aggravated unlicensed operation, and was fined $300 plus $93.

Christopher J. Placentine of East Hampton pleaded guilty to speeding 40 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone, reduced from 61 miles per hour, and was fined $150 plus $93.

Alexander J. Cummings of Cedarhurst pleaded guilty to operating an unregistered vehicle, reduced from operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, and was fined $100 plus $93.

Edgardo Rodriguez of Flushing pleaded guilty to failure to obey a traffic control device and was fined $100 plus $93.

A.C. Mazur-Weinberg of Scarsdale pleaded guilty to operating an unregistered motor vehicle, reduced from operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, and was fined $75 plus $93.

Nikki T. Versace of Bellport pleaded guilty to a turn signal violation, reduced from a violation of miscellaneous rules, and was fined $75 plus $93.

Scott L. Murphy of Wainscott pleaded guilty to speeding 40 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone, reduced from 50 miles per hour, and was fined $50 plus $93.

Victor Claros-Mendoza of Brentwood pleaded guilty to failure to obey a traffic control device and was fined $50 plus $93.

Margaret S. Lauber of Greenport pleaded guilty to speeding 40 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone, reduced from 49 miles per hour, and was fined $50 plus $93.

Julio C. Ticuro-Lopez of Southold pleaded guilty to unlicensed driving and was fined $40 plus $93.

A bench warrant was issued for Jose M. Orellana-Gallardo of Shelter Island on two DWI charges, a harrassment charge and three motor vehicle violations.

Eight cases were adjourned to later in the court’s calendar, one at the request of the court and seven at the request of defendants or their attorneys.

Comments

comments