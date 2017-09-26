Shelter Island Justice Court reports

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on September 11, 2017, as reported by the court. Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt was on the bench.

A case against Peter Goranites of Brooklyn, who was arrested in July on two counts each of aggravated driving while intoxicated (DWI) with a passenger under 16 (Leandra’s Law), DWI, unrestrained child passenger and endangering the welfare of a child, was moved to Suffolk County Court.

Nidia M. Monson of Hampton Bays pleaded guilty to being an unlicensed driver and to speeding 46 mph in a 35-mph zone and, for each offense, was fined $107 plus a $93 state surcharge.

Gregg A. Lagrega of East Patchogue pleaded guilty to a highway tax violation and was fined $150.

Wilmer Vazguez Recinos and Justiniano De Jesus Lemus Lopze, both of Greenport pleaded guilty to being unlicensed drivers and were fined $107 plus $93; a vehicle equipment violation for Mr. Recinos was covered under his plea deal.

James R. Beyer of Dover, New Jersey pleaded guilty to imprudent speed and was fined $100;

Christopher P. Culp of Brooklyn pleaded guilty to a registration violation and was fined $57 plus $93; a stop sign violation was covered under the plea.

Peter B. Dinkel of Pleasantville pleaded guilty to a vessel registration violation and was fined $50 plus $93.

Beth B. Vandereems of Shelter Island, in a case transferred to Judge Helen Rosenblum, pleaded guilty to a vessel registration violation and was fined $50 plus $93.

Leandro S. Verasaluse of Miami Beach pleaded guilty to failure to yeild to a pedestrian, reducd from imprudent speed, and was fined $50.

Thomas Romeo of Shelter Island pleaded guilty to keeping short porgies and was fined $50.

Henry L. Zdenek of Selden pleaded guilty to a license plate violation and was fined $32 plus $93.

Failing to show up on the following charges and deemed scofflaws were: Graeme A. Baker of Orient, speeding 40 mph in a 25-mph zone; Stephen L. Clarke of Sag Harbor, speeding 46 mph in a 35-mph zone; Stephen F. Durkin of Ridge, no inspection certificate; Milton M. Estrada of Roslyn Heights, registration violation; Jeffrey W. Heidtmann of Southold, no inspection certificate; Robert H. Lynch Jr. of New York City, vessel registration violation; and Megan I. Winegar of Bakersfield, California, violation of miscellaneous rules.

Twenty-six cases were adjourned to later dates, 20 at the request of defendants or their attorneys and six at the request of the court.

A civil case, Calabro v. Schmidt, was adjourned to November 6, 2017.

Two other cases being heard in court that day by Judge Rosenblum were adjourned to later dates, one at the request of the defendant or his attorney, the other at the request of the court.

Comments

comments