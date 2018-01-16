Shelter Island Justice Court reports

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on January 8, 2018 as reported by the court. Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt was on the bench.

Charges of criminal mischief in the 4th degree and harassment in the 2nd degree were reinstated for Sam Curko of Shelter Island, who also faces two charges of criminal contempt and one charge of obstructing breath. The case was adjourned to January 22, 2018.

The following defendants pleaded guilty to the listed charges and were fined as noted plus a $25 state surcharge.

Ivona R. Kostadinova of East Hampton, double parking ($125), reduced from imprudent speed.

John E. Deamer of Sag Harbor, double parking ($125), reduced from speeding 46 mph in a 35-mph zone.

Sarah E. Golberg of Valley Stream, double parking ($50), reduced from a stop sign violation.

Michael D. Rees of New Canaan, double parking ($25), reduced from registration violation.

The following defendants pleaded guilty to the listed charges, were fined as noted plus a $93 state surcharge.

Barbara J. Perrillo of Shelter Island, facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation ($200), reduced from aggravated unlicensed operation; a charge of no stop lamps was covered under the plea.

Marcos Chivalan Soc of Sag Harbor, unlicensed driver ($107); a charge of speeding 45 mph in a 35-mph zone was covered under the plea.

Luis Rodas-Burgos of Shelter Island, unlicensed driver ($107); a charge of no stop lamps was covered under the plea.

Christopher W. Drinkwater of Shelter Island, turn signal violation ($7), reduced from speeding 55/40; a charge of unlicensed driving was covered under the plea.

William P. Gorman of Mattituck, turn signal violation ($7), reduced from a violation of miscellaneous rules.

Dismissed to a Suffolk County grand jury was a case against Eric L. Nadler of Jackson Heights, charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated (DWI) within a year of a previous conviction; DWI with a previous conviction and leaving the scene of an accident.

A bench warrant was issued for Brian E. Ullmann of Wainscott for failing to appear on charges of operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs and possession of marijuana, a lane violation, a turn signal violation and having no inspection certificate.

Deemed scofflaws by the court for failing to appear were:Michael F. Pintauro of Sag Harbor, no stop lamps and Geoffrey R. Wells of Riverhead, imprudent speed.

Sixteen cases were adjourned to later dates int he court calendar, 12 at the request of defendants or their attorneys, three at the request of prosecutors and one at the request of the court.

