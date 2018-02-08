What’s Happening: February 8, 2018

NEXT CELEBRITY CHEF

The next Celebrity Chef dinner at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church will feature guest chef Michelle Beckwith. The dinner will be Thursday, February 15 at 6 p.m. and the menu will include antipasto, Caesar salad, chicken saltimbocca over spinach, Parmesan rice and panna cotta with berries. Reserve by calling (631) 749-0805.

RELIEF DRIVE FOR PUERTO RICO

Our Lady of the Isle Church’s relief drive for victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico wraps up this week. Island residents are asked to donate non-perishable food items or supplies and drop them off in the church vestibule by Sunday, February 11.

Needed are canned and ready-to-eat items as well as household items including batteries, flashlights and personal care products. Also helpful are cleaning supplies.

Donations will go to Long Island Cares and the State of New York will ship them to Puerto Rico.

LOVED FILLED TREATS

Friday, February 9 from 2:45 to 5 p.m., Shelter Island Recreation’s Bethany Ortmann will offer “Sous Chefs Edible Valentines” for grades K-5 at the Youth Center. Kids will make some yummy treats for the people they love. The cost is $10. For more information, contact the Shelter Island Recreation Department at (631) 749-0309 or shelterislandtown.us/recreation.

VIOLIN VIRTUOSO

The Shelter Island Friends of Music is proud to present its Concert Series for 2018 — “A Season of Prizewinning Virtuosos.”

The series opens with Sean Lee, violinist, and Peter Dugan, piano accompanist. Internationally acclaimed Sean Lee has captured the attention of audiences worldwide with his lively performances of the classics. Mr. Lee is the recipient of the 2016 Avery Fisher Career Grant, and a top prizewinner of one of the most important violin competitions, the “Premio Paganini” International Violin Competition. He will be performing music by Bach, Schubert, Mendelssohn, Rachmaninoff and jazz standards.

The concert will take place Sunday, February 18 at 3 p.m. at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. A meet-the-artist post-concert reception follows. Admission is free with donations appreciated. Visit facebook.com/SIFMconcerts for more information.

ART HISTORY COURSE

The Shelter Island Library is offering a new art history program beginning Thursday, February 22. “The Modern Genius: Art and Culture in the 19th Century” is an art history course offered by the Otis College of Art and Design through Kadenze (an online provider that offers courses geared toward art, music and creative technology). It investigates the role of the French avant-garde in showcasing modern approaches to art and visual culture in the 19th century. The course includes segments on Realism, Impressionism and Post-Impressionism; video podcasts will be screened at the library. There will be online readings as well. The course will meet for five Thursdays over six weeks (no class on March 8). The course is free, but registration is required by the library and Kadenze.

Across the moat

BENEFIT FOR KEVIN

Northeast Stage will hold a benefit performance for local actor Kevin Monsell, who was recently diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. The evening will feature the best actors, musicians and singers the East End has to offer and will include raffles and a Chinese auction.

The performance is Saturday, February 10 at 8 p.m. in Holy Trinity Church Hall, 768 Main Street in Greenport. Tickets are $20 at the door. Donations for Kevin are greatly appreciated. Also see Kevin Monsell’s GoFundMe campaign: gofundme.com/4y2jvgg.

THE BRIGHT SIDE OF CROWS

Although cultures around the world may regard the crow as a scavenger, bad omen or simply a nuisance, this reputation might overshadow what could be regarded as the crow’s most striking characteristic — its intelligence.

On Sunday, February 11 at 2:30 p.m., North Fork Audubon Society presents “A Murder of Crows” at Floyd Memorial Library in Greenport. The presentation will feature a screening of a PBS documentary on crows followed by a visit to a nearby nature preserve in search of crows. For information, email [email protected] or call (631) 477-6456.

A RADICAL EXHIBIT

Southampton Arts Center (SAC) in Southampton Village opens the exhibition “A Radical Voice: 23 Women” on Saturday, February 17 with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Curated by Janet Goleas, the show features works by women artists whose practices have helped transform the language of contemporary art.

The show runs February 17 through March 25 at the SAC, which is located at 25 Jobs Lane. For information visit southampton artscenter.org or call (631) 283-0967.

TRASHED NESTS

Like modern humans, today’s birds come in contact with plastic on a near-daily basis. They see it, they build with it, they eat it, they feed it to their young.

The North Fork Audubon Society and North Fork Environmental Council will present “Trashed Nests, Poisoned Bellies and Entangled Wings: A Bird’s Eye View of Plastic Pollution.” Attendees will learn about the threats plastic poses to avian wildlife and what can be done to help. The presentation is Friday, February 16 at 7 p.m. at the Southold Town Recreation Center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic. For details, call Debra O’Kane at (631) 477-6456 or visit northforkaudubon.org.

