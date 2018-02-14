Shelter Island Justice Court reports

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on February 5, 2018 as reported by the court. Judge Helen J. Rosenblum was on the bench.

Linda J. Bruno of Shelter Island pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated (DWI) with a blood alcohol content of 0.8% of 1 percent, reduced from aggravated DWI. A charge of DWI first offense, a lane violation and a stop sign violation were covered under the plea. She was fined $1,000 plus a $400 state surcharge and under the agreement, subject to a 20-day stay, there is a 6-month license revocation and 12-month mandated use of an ignition interlock device.

Tal L. Litvin of Brooklyn pleaded guilty to failure to signal (fine $100 plus $96), reduced from a turn signal violation. A stop sign violation was covered under the plea.

Gregory A. Anderson of New York City, driving a vehicle with no inspection certificate ($50 plus $93).

The following defendants pleaded guilty to double parking and were fined $50 plus $25: Gary J. Buckner of Shelter Island, reduced from speeding 50 mph in a 25-mph zone; Luis E. Guevara Palacios of Owings Mills, Maryland, and Daniel R. Halstead of Los Angeles, in both cases reduced from a stop sign violation.

A bench warrant was issued for Michelle E. Buckley of Greenport on a charges of endangering the welfare of a child, making a false report, trespassing, and harassment in the 2nd degree, and three charges of criminal contempt.

A bench warrant was issued for Patrick Petschnig of Greenport on charges of aggravated DWI, DWI first offense and being an unlicensed driver.

An arrest warrant was issued for Mark L. Sotiridy of New York City for aggravated unlicensed operation and speeding 60 mph in a 40-mph zone.

Alison S. Tuhill of Greenport was deemed a scofflaw by the court for failing to appear on a charge of unlicensed driving.

Eighteen cases were adjourned to later dates in the court calendar, 14 at the request of defendants or their attorneys and four at the request of the court.

On the Town docket, Muriel Hanson of Sag Harbor failed to appear on a summons for an expired registration. A case was adjourned to a later date in the court’s calendar by mutual consent.

Comments

comments