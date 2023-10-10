Shelter Island Justice Hall. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on Aug. 21, 2023 as reported by the court. Judge Stanley I. Birnbaum was on the bench.

Except where indicated, the following defendants pleaded guilty to the charges as noted and were also assessed a $93 state surcharge.

Michael V. Crocitto, no throwable type IV flotation device, fined $50.

Michael D. Eisner, stop sign violation, $75 plus $93.

Frank Gutman, aggravated unlicensed operation, covering inspection, registration and insurance violations, $400 plus $93.

Robert M. Klein, pedestrian crossing , covering speeding 57 mph in a 35-mph zone, $75.

Joseph Matrone, equipment violation, $50.

Triangle Building Corp., disobeying traffic device, $100 plus $93.

Montana Ames, parking without permit, $50.

Damian Chmelar, parked on sidewalk, $0.

Juan P. Romero, equipment violation, $150 plus $63.

Thirty cases were adjourned to later dates in the court calendar, nine at the request of defendants or their attorneys and 21 at the request of the court.

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on Sept. 11, 2023 as reported by the court. Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt was on the bench.

Jonathan J. Alves Cortes, equipment violation, $25 plus $63.

Robert E. Anderson, reckless operation of a vessel, $100.

Alvin U. Cid, equipment violation, $25 plus $63.

Henry L. Goldberg, equipment violation, $25 plus $63.

Andrew D. Kerr, vessel regulation violation, $25 plus $93 and failure to wear flotation device, $500.

Eric J. Koszalka, equipment violation, $25 plus $63.

Debbie L. Rudoy, turn signal, $50 plus $93.

Celina Szado, equipment violation, $25 plus $63.

Deemed a scofflaw for failure to appear was Miriam C. Rivera on a speeding charge.

A bench warrant was issued for Edin Leonel Montenegro Perez for failure to appear on charges of driving while intoxicated, unlicensed driving and failure to keep right.

Thirty-three cases were adjourned to later dates in the court calendar, twenty-one at the request of defendants or their attorneys and twelve at the request of the court.