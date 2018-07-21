Tennis tourney funds the Library

Summer and tennis for this region means the U.S. Open in Flushing Meadow Park. But for Shelter Island, it’s about to mean the first Shelter Island Public Library Tennis Tournament since 2005 on Saturday, August 18.

The Library will partner with Moussa Drame Tennis Academy (MDTA) to organize a round-robin doubles tennis tournament to raise money for the library’s educational programs and other expenses.

“We are very excited to do it because it’s going to help the library, and it’s good for old people and young people on the Island to get people active and engaged in tennis. We need to keep tennis alive on the Island,” said Moussa Drame, head of MDTA.

The tournament will begin at 8 a.m. and take place at the Shelter Island School’s tennis courts on North Ferry Road. There will be a men’s league and a women’s league, and co-ed teams will play in the men’s league.

Prizes will be awarded to the winners and finalists. Stars Cafe will provide breakfast and the Flying Goat Restaurant will provide lunch. T-shirts will be provided by Walter Richard’s family. Visit shelterislandpubliclibrary.org or the library itself for an application.

