COFFEE AND COLORING

The Shelter Island Library offers Coffee and Coloring for adults on Saturday, November 10, at 1 p.m. Coffee, tea and refreshments are provided while guests color their stress away. The library will provide coloring templates and colored pencils.

OWL PROWL

Bird-loving adults and children ages 12 and up are welcome to visit Mashomack Preserve to learn about owls and hear, and possibly see, screech owls on Saturday, November 10, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Participants will meet at the Visitors Center and are asked to register in advance if possible. Bring binoculars and a flashlight. For details call (631) 749-4219.

OPERATION DAFFODIL

The Garden Club of Shelter Island’s Operation Daffodil will supervise Cub and Boy Scout Troops planting 100 King Alfred Daffodil Bulbs on Saturday, November 10, at 1 p.m. at Prospect Park.

SYLVESTER MANOR FARMSTAND

Get Sylvester Manor’s Farmstand-fresh produce while you still can! The farmstand will close for the season in December. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 10, 17 and 24; Wednesday, November 21; Friday, November 23; and Saturday, November 24.

NEXT WEEK

ECUMENICAL BREAKFAST

On Thursday, November 15, at 10 a.m. the Presbyterian Church welcomes all seniors for an Ecumenical breakfast, $6. Reserve your space at the Senior Nutrition Program or call the Office of Senior Services at 749-1059. If you are able, please bring a non-perishable food item or donation for the Shelter Island food pantry.

TRAVELERS CLUB

Experienced and new globetrotters can join the new Travelers Club during its first meeting on Friday, November 16, at 5 p.m., at the Shelter Island Youth Center. The group will share information and recommendations about places to visit or avoid and other tips about traveling. The group also aims to assist members in meeting others who would like to explore the same destinations and go as travel buddies.

LIFE TRANSITIONS

The Shelter Island Library hosts “Navigating Life Transitions: Visioning and Values” with Jeanne Marie Merkel on Thursday, November 15, at 6:30 p.m. Ms. Merkel is a Certified Life and Transition Coach and will share time-proven insights and exercises that will empower you to confidently navigate any life transition. Registration required.

NUNS OF AMERICA

On Friday, November 16, Friday Night Dialogues at the Shelter Island Library presents Carol Galligan, Ph.D, author of “Collision Course: The Vatican, the Nuns of America and the Meaning of Obedience.” Dr. Galligan will discuss her book which details the 2012 to 2014 conflict between the Leadership Conference of Women Religious, a group that includes 80 percent of nuns in America, and the Vatican.

GRANTS CELEBRATION

The Shelter Island Educational Foundation board invites the community to the Grants Celebration at the library on Sunday, November 18, from 2 to 4 p.m. Students and teachers will speak about trips taken and experiences had, thanks to grants made possible by donors. Refreshments will be served.

COMING UP

TURKEY PLUNGE

Get your costumes out again! The Friends of the Library 9th Annual Turkey Plunge will take place on Saturday, November 24, at 11 a.m.; registration begins at 10 a.m. Get friends and family to sponsor your costumed-plunge into the ocean or just come down to see the creative costumes plungers come up with. There will be hot cider and donuts for plungers and spectators, as well as chili for sale. Register online or at the library.

CONCERT SERIES

The Perlman Music Program (PMP) presents its 25th Anniversary Season with a Stires-Stark Alumni Concert on Saturday, December 1, at 5 p.m. Featuring an Alumni Quartet with David Kaplan, Rachel Lee Priday, Will Frampton and Jia Kim at the Clark Arts Center. Kids free, general admission is $25.

