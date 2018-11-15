Shelter Island events and activities for the week of November 15, 2018.

EVERY WEEK

50+ drop-in basketball, Sundays, noon to 2 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in basketball, Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in soccer, Tuesdays, 8:30 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in volleyball, Wednesdays, 7 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., St. Mary’s.

Alignment & Base Exercise, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Youth Center, Legion Hall, $5.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Artist’s Way, a spiritual path to higher creativity with June Shatken. Wednesdays, 4:30, library.

English as a Second Language, Thursdays, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., library. For adults, free, with Teri Piccozzi.

Essentrics, low impact workout with Laury Dowd, Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m., Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Functional Fitness, with Maggie Davis. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Knitting and crocheting club, Mondays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Knitting club, Thursdays, 4:30 p.m., library.

Mah jongg club, Monday at 10:30 a.m., library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger (631) 749-8805.

Open gym, for grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m., sign in by 8. School. (631) 749-0309.

Pickle ball, at the school courts, Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise with Julia Weisenberg. Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays, 6 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker table, Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior Mah jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Sensory exploration, young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group, grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Sylvester Manor farm stand, open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 17 and 24; Wednesday, November 21; Friday, November 23; and Saturday, November 24. 21 Manwaring Road.

Watercolor class, with June Shatken. Tuesdays, 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Yoga, gentle flow with Dawn Hedberg. Thursdays, 5 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga, hatha flow with Lila Piccozzi. Saturdays, 10:30 a.m. All levels. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga story time, for children. One Saturday per month, 11 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Youth Yoga, for ages 6 to 12 with Kelci McIntosh. Thursdays, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba, with Susan Binder and Melanie Matz. Mondays, 5:30 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 a.m. and Saturdays at 9:15 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Gold, with Susan Binder. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 15

Life transitions, the Shelter Island Library hosts “Navigating Life Transitions: Visioning and Values” with Jeanne Marie Merkel at 6:30 p.m. Ms. Merkel is a Certified Life and Transition Coach and will share time-proven insights and exercises that will empower you to confidently navigate any life transition. She will guide participants through visioning exercises to clarify values, strengths and dreams and outline the first steps toward creating the desired changes. Registration required.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 16

“Nuns of America,” Friday Night Dialogues at the Shelter Island Library at 7 p.m. presents Carol Galligan, Ph.D, author of “Collision Course: The Vatican, the Nuns of America and the Meaning of Obedience.” Dr. Galligan will discuss her book which details the 2012 to 2014 conflict between the Leadership Conference of Women Religious, a group that includes 80 percent of nuns in America, and the Vatican.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 18

Grants celebration, the Shelter Island Educational Foundation board invites community members to the Grants Celebration at the Shelter Island Library from 2 to 4 p.m. Students and teachers will speak about the trips they’ve taken and the experiences they’ve had thanks to grants made possible by the generosity of donors. Refreshments will be served.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 23

Birds of prey, a day after Thanksgiving treat for the whole family brings a Quogue Wildlife Refuge naturalist who will entertain and amaze with facts about hawks and owls. Close up views guaranteed. For details call (631) 749-4219 or email [email protected]

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 24

Turkey plunge, get your costumes out again! The Friends of the Library 9th Annual Turkey Plunge will take place at 11 a.m., registration begins at 10 a.m. Get friends and family to sponsor your costumed-plunge into the ocean or just come down to see the creative costumes plungers come up with. There will be hot cider and donuts for plungers and spectators, as well as chili for sale. Register online or pick up a registration packet at the library.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 29

Chamber meeting, the Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce is hosting its Members Annual Holiday Meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. The gathering will feature small bites with a cash bar at 18 Bay, 23 North Ferry Road.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 1

Concert series, the Perlman Music Program (PMP) presents its 25th Anniversary Season with a Stires-Stark Alumni Concert at 5 p.m. The concert will feature an Alumni Quartet with David Kaplan, Rachel Lee Priday, Will Frampton and Jia Kim at the Clark Arts Center on the PMP Island campus. Kids free, general admission is $25.

Door decorating, get in the holiday spirit with the Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce’s 5th Annual Decorate Your Door Contest. The spirited contest begins on December 1 and ends on Sunday, December 16. Contact the chamber for more information by email at [email protected]

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)

November 19: Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board, 8:30 a.m.

November 26: Fire Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., Center firehouse

November 27: Town board, work session, 1 p.m.

November 30: Town board, meeting, 4:30 p.m.

December 4: Town board, work session, 1 p.m.

December 5: ZBA, work session, 7:30 p.m.

December 8: Dering Harbor Board, at Village Hall, 9 a.m.

