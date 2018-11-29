A weekly roundup of events and activities on Shelter Island.

THIS WEEK

CHAMBER MEETING

The Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce What’s happening: November 29, 2018 is hosting its Members Annual Holiday Meeting on Thursday, November 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. The gathering will feature small bites with a cash bar at 18 Bay, 23 North Ferry Road.

ORNAMENT MAKING

Shelter Island School invites the community to an ornament-making party. Islanders will create ornaments that will decorate the Chamber of Commerce Trees. Ornament materials, milk and cookies will be provided. The party will take place in the school cafeteria on Friday, November 30, from 5 to 7 p.m. This is not a drop-off event; parents are asked to remain with children. Tree decoration will take place at 9 a.m. on Saturday, December 8, in the Heights.

HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIR

Shelter Island Friends of the Library is hosting its annual holiday craft fair at the library on Saturday, December 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will offer a variety of one-of-a-kind products including food, quilted items, jewelry and more in the lower level of the library.

ST. NICHOLAS DAY FAIR

St. Mary’s is hosting its St. Nicholas Day Fair on Saturday, December 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will feature raffles, a silent auction, gifts, a cookie walk and a luncheon at the Christmas Cafe offering homemade soups, sandwiches and desserts. Kids can make crafts from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

CHRISTMAS PARTY

Join the Shelter Island Historical Society for their Havens Holiday Evening Christmas Party on Saturday, December 1, from 4 to 6 p.m. in Havens Barn. Enjoy beer, wine, appetizers and music by harpist Mary Ann Johnston and shop the Havens Store holiday selections. The Havens Holiday Evening is a free event and donations are appreciated!

CONCERT SERIES

The Perlman Music Program (PMP) presents its 25th Anniversary Season with a Stires-Stark Alumni Concert on Saturday, December 1, at 5 p.m. Featuring an Alumni Quartet with David Kaplan, Rachel Lee Priday, Will Frampton and Jia Kim at the Clark Arts Center. Kids free, general admission is $25.

DOOR DECORATING

Get in the holiday spirit with the Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce’s 5th Annual Decorate Your Door Contest! The spirited contest begins on Saturday, December 1, and ends on Sunday, December 16. Contact the Chamber for more information by email at [email protected]

SANTA’S WORKSHOP

The Shelter Island Historical Society is hosting its Havens Holiday Open House, Art Show and Santa’s Workshop on Sunday, December 2, from 1 to 4 p.m. Guests can have a photo taken with Santa, free of charge, enjoy craft making, sing and view the Shelter Island School art show. Stars Cafe will provide refreshments and hot chocolate. Admission is free, unwrapped toys for children in need are accepted.

CELEBRITY CHEF

Chef Nathan of Isola will be whipping up the next Celebrity Chef Dinner at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, December 5, at 6 p.m. The menu boasts butternut squash soup with roasted chicken broth, creme fraiche and toasted almonds; Italian sausage links alla marsala with mashed potatoes and Brussels sprouts leaves; and winter pear poached in red wine and vanilla bean with whipped ricotta and honey. $30. Reservations are required by calling (631) 749-0805 ext. 5.

TREE LIGHTING

The Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on Wednesday, December 5, from 6 to 8 p.m. It will take place in front of the police station. Hot chocolate and cookies donated by local businesses will be offered.

NEXT WEEK

PEARL HARBOR DINNER

The Shelter Island American Legion is hosting a Pearl Harbor Day Dinner featuring Fred Ogar’s famous lasagna on Friday, December 7, at 6 p.m. $15 including a beverage. Call (631) 749-1180 for reservations.

FRIDAY NIGHT DIALOGUES

Family Geneology 101 with Karen Kiaer will be the topic of the next Friday Night Dialogues at the Shelter Island Library on Friday, December 7, at 7 p.m. She will discuss her new book “In My Eyes: The Story of an American Family – The Ingersolls of Massachusetts, New York and Michigan: 1620-1920.” The book tells the stories of 11 generations of Ingersolls through 400 years of history. Ms. Kiaer is the chapter historian for the Shelter Island National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution and will suggest geneological tools to study your own family history.

MENORAH LIGHTING

The 5th Annual Shelter Island Menorah Lighting will take place on Saturday, December 8, at 7:30 p.m. on the front lawn of the Shelter Island Police Station. Rabbi Berel Lerman, a spiritual leader of the Center for Jewish Life in Sag Harbor, will lead the ceremony.

POLAR EXPRESS PJ PARTY

Shelter Island Youth Center invites families to wear pajamas and watch “Polar Express” on Saturday, December 8, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. with cocoa and cookies. Bring a camera for the holiday photo corner. Parent/guardian must be present. $5 per family.

TEA & TREE

Sylvester Manor is hosting its 66th Annual Tea & Tree on Sunday, December 9, from noon to 3 p.m. It is a celebration to express gratitude to the members, donors, volunteers and sponsors who have supported Sylvester Manor Educational Farm throughout the year. The event is inspired by holiday traditions begun by Alice and Andrew Fiske. To receive a Tea & Tree invitation, become a member or make a donation by December 7. sylvestermanor.org.

COMING UP

BUS TRIP TO NYC

Shelter Island Recreation invites those 18 and over for a bus trip to New York City where they’ll be on their own to explore on Wednesday, December 12. Shop, tour a museum, just make sure to meet back at the bus to catch your ride home! Meet at South Ferry-North Haven, bus leaves at 7:15 a.m. $30 for residents, $40 for non-residents.

