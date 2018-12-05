On November 15, the 38th Anniversary of the opening of the Timothy Hill Ranch at Riverhead, the Ranch honored Shelter Island resident Tim Murphy as their Ambassador of the Year at the Black Tie & Boots Holiday Gala. Also honored were Business of the Year, Neefus-Stype Agency and Randy Morreale, and Philanthropists of the Year, Steve and Lisa Feldman of Renovation Angel.

The event featured Long Island native singer/songwriter Matt Marshak, accompanied by Steve Dean and Cara Hogan from Nashville, and a silent auction with sports memorabilia, gift certificates to East End hot spots and the vacations of a lifetime. All proceeds from the event go towards providing at-risk youth with a joyous holiday season and a place to call home for years to come.

Mr. Murphy has an extensive background in the world of finance and management. Holding various executive positions for over 30 years, he most recently held the position as president of Dun and Bradstreet, a world renowned source of commercial information and insight on businesses. Additionally, he served as CEO as well as a member of the board in several European information and technology startup ventures. Mr. Murphy is now a private investor.

He first became connected to Timothy Hill through Cliff Clark, vice president of Timothy Hill’s Board of Directors, whom he met at a diner on Shelter Island. Cliff talked about Timothy, who was working towards becoming an Eagle Scout and had several paper routes, two things Mr. Murphy shared in common. Now he supports Timothy Hill with his annual Summer Soiree to benefit the residents at the Ranch at Riverhead.

“We are happy to honor him tonight for his enthusiasm for our vision of transformation through love,” the organization said in a statement.

Timothy Hill was founded by Jerry and Fern Hill and named after their eldest son who dreamed of “building a place where troubled kids could live, be loved, feel safe and have wide open spaces to ride horses.” The Ranch was Timothy’s dream, but on May 11, 1972, a tragic-bicycle-truck accident ended his life at the young age of 13. Jerry and Fern adopted their son’s dream and God has blessed their journey ever since. Timothy Hill opened its first house in 1980 and has continued to be a safe haven for children and young people in times of need.

SUBMITTED BY BRIANN NEWMAN

Comments

comments