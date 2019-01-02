The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on December 17, 2018 as reported by the court. Judge Helen J. Rosenblum was on the bench.

Except where indicated, the following defendants pleaded guilty to the charges as noted and were also assessed a state surcharge.

Catherine E. Carey, to a parking violation, fined $100 plus $25 surcharge.

James Lenzer, to disorderly conduct, fined $250 plus $125 and a one-year order of protection.

Laurie A. Nolan, to speeding 45 mph in a 40 mph zone, fined $45 plus $93.

Joel Sanchez, to speeding 30 mph in a 25 mph zone, fined $50 plus $93.

Eleven cases were adjourned to later dates in the court calendar, seven at the request of defendants or their attorneys and four at the request of the court.

One case before Judge Mary Faith Westervelt was adjourned to a later date at the request of the defendant.

