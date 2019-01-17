Island calendar: January 17, 2019

EVERY WEEK

50+ drop-in basketball, Sundays, noon to 2 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in basketball, Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in soccer, Tuesdays, 8:30 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in volleyball, Wednesdays, 7 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., St. Mary’s.

Alignment & Base Exercise, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Youth Center, Legion Hall, $5.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Artist’s Way, a spiritual path to higher creativity with June Shatken. Wednesdays, 4:30, library.

Caregiver class, Tuesdays, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Crafting for kids, Saturdays, 11 a.m., Shelter Island Library. (631) 749-0042.

English as a Second Language, Thursdays, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., library. For adults, free, with Teri Piccozzi.

Essentrics, low impact workout with Laury Dowd, Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m., Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Functional Fitness, with Maggie Davis. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Kahootin’ Tuesday, for young adults, 3 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Quizzes trivia, fun.

Knitting and crocheting club, Mondays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Knitting club, Thursdays, 4:30 p.m., library.

Lego challenges, for kids, Wednesdays, 2:30 p.m. Shelter Island Library. (631) 749-0042

Mah jongg club, Monday at 10:00 a.m., library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger (631) 749-8805.

Open gym, for grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m., sign in by 8. School. (631) 749-0309.

Pickle ball, at the school courts, Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise with Julia Weisenberg. Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays, 6 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker table, Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior Mah jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Sensory exploration, young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group, grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Watercolor class, with June Shatken. Thursdays, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Yoga, gentle flow with Dawn Hedberg. Thursdays, 5 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga, hatha flow with Lila Piccozzi. Saturdays, 11 a.m.-noon. All levels. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga story time, for children. One Saturday per month, 11 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Youth Yoga, for ages 6 to 12 with Kelci McIntosh. Thursdays, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba, with Susan Binder and Melanie Matz. Mondays, 5:30 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 a.m. and Saturdays at 9:15 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Gold, with Susan Binder. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, JANUARY 17

Transitions, “Beyond Resolutions: Tips for Creating Lasting Change” with Jeanne Marie Merkel at the Shelter Island Library from 6 to 7:30 p.m. In this experiential workshop, Ms. Merkel, a Certified Life Transition Coach, will share tips for creating lasting change, and guide participants in creating a plan of action for realizing a personal goal. Free, registration required. (631) 749-0042.

Blood drive, from 2 to 8 p.m. at EMS Headquarters on Manwaring Road. Each pint of blood can help as many as three patients. For an appointment, call Judy Meringer at (631) 749-0291 or email [email protected] Walk-ins are welcome.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 18

Documentary, the Shelter Island Library will screen the documentary “Always at the Carlyle: New York’s Most Glamorous (and Discreet) Hotel” at 7 p.m. The film brings to life the untold stories of the legendary New York hotel from its own employees and top guests like George Clooney, Anthony Bourdain, Anjelica Huston and more. Critic Richard Roeper wrote: “[An] insightful and occasionally revealing look at the 88-year-old Manhattan institution where the rich and famous enjoy being rich and famous.” Admission is free, but donations are sincerely appreciated. Details: (631) 749-0042.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 19

Classics book club, discusses “Our Mutual Friend” by Charles Dickens at 11 a.m. at the Shelter Island Library. Dickens’ last novel, about the corrupting influence of money, is a biting satire of social analysis. The savage economic inequality of 1860s London provides the backdrop to one of Dickens’ most sophisticated works.

Bluegrass concert, Sylvester Manor’s 2019 concert series kicks off with the Slocan Ramblers Bluegrass Winter Concert from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. This bluegrass band is rooted in tradition, fearlessly creative with a bold, dynamic sound. The concert will take place at Shelter Island School and admission is $25 to $40. sylvestermanor.org.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 20

Full Moon Fields Walk, 6 p.m. Bundle up and see the fields at Mashomack Preserve and enjoy a view of Shelter Island Sound under the light of the full moon before it eclipses. (631) 749-1001.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 2

Free the Trees, 10 a.m. to noon. Join the crew at Mashomack Preserve to make a difference, help remove vines that kill trees. Bring work gloves. Water and snack provided. (631) 749-1001.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 9

Ice hockey lovers, of all ages are welcome to join the Shelter Island Rec Center for a bus trip to see the NY Islanders take on the Colorado Avalanche at Barclays Center. Bus leaves from South Ferry/North Haven at 9:30 a.m., game is at 1 p.m. Fee: $65 per person for residents, $75 for non-residents, includes ticket and bus. Children must be accompanied by an adult. (631) 749-0291.

Family Fun, build a birdfeeder workshop, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Check out Mashomack Manor House and help our feathered friends by building a bird feeder. Enjoy hot chocolate, cider and doughnuts. (631) 749-1001.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 21

Kids’ Winter Break Workshop, at Mashomack Preserve, 2 to 3:30 p.m. What’s out and about in the “dead of winter?” Hike, look for tracks, learn how animals survive and make a snack. Grades K and up. (631) 749-1001.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 23

Mashomack Point, a tour of the Katherine Ordway Wildlife Refuge, 1 to 4 p.m. Mashomack Point is open for a guided walk just once a year. Explore this unique area’s woodlands and fields, culminating with a breathtaking view of Northwest Harbor. (631) 749-1001.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)

January 14: Second school budget meeting followed by monthly Board of Education meeting in Board of Education conference room, 6 p.m.

January 14: Conservation Advisory Board, 7:30 p.m.

January 15: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

January 16: ZBA work session, 7:30 p.m.

January 26: Shelter Island Library annual board meeting, at library, 7 p.m.

January 28: Board of Fire Commissioners meeting, Center Firehouse, 7:30 p.m.

February 5: Taylor’s Island Preservation and Management Committee Meeting, 10 a.m.

February 11: Shelter Island Library board meeting, at library, 7 p.m.

February 25: Board of Fire Commissioners meeting, Center Firehouse, 7:30 p.m.

March 2: Dering Harbor Board Meeting, Village Hall, 9 a.m.

March 12: Taylor’s Island Preservation and Management Committee, 9 a.m.

March 25: Board of Fire Commissioners meeting, Center Firehouse, 7:30 p.m.

April 9: Taylor’s Island Preservation and Management Committee Meeting, 9 a.m.

April 22: Board of Fire Commissioners meeting, Center Firehouse, 7:30 p.m.

May 13: Shelter Island Library board meeting, at library, 7 p.m.

